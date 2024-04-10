The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Crime News Chicago

11th Police District Council calls for restraint in community following release of Dexter Reed footage

At the 11th Police District Council monthly meeting, activists and community members reiterate calls for the officers who shot Dexter Reed during a traffic stop in Humboldt Park to be dismissed. A COPA member was a no-show.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE 11th Police District Council calls for restraint in community following release of Dexter Reed footage
POLICEMEETING-041124-008.jpg

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) attends the police district panel meeting Wednesday. The panel urged restraint in the community in the wake of the killing of Dexter Reed, but called for the officers involved to be fired.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The 11th Police District Council urged the community to exercise "restraint and control" following the release of body camera footage showing police fatally shooting a man last month in Humboldt Park.

Jocelyn Woodards, nominating committee member of the council, read a statement on behalf of the council at its monthly meeting Wednesday at Legler Regional Library, 115 S. Pulaski Road.

"When emotions are high we often retreat within our respective communities so we can assign blame safely without challenge," the statement read. "We must realize, however, that these exceptionally violent events are part of a pattern that are bigger than us and our anger."

Related

"We say this as Black members of the police district council who have known the fear of flashing red and blue lights in the rear-view mirror," the statement continues. "As African American members of this police district council, we are just as sad and frustrated as any of you."

The council said it was important for the investigation into the shooting to play out, and asked the community to become more involved with the council, saying their power is derived from the community.

A representative of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability was supposed to be at Wednesday's meeting but canceled, Woodards said.

Activists and community members who attended the meeting reiterated their demands for the officers who fired 96 times at Dexter Reed during a traffic stop on March 21 be dismisssed and criminally charged.

Jasmine Smith, of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said that not disciplining the officers could widen the rift between officers and the people they police.

"How do you ask young teenage boys to respect people that can just kill them and walk away scot free?" Smith asked.

"This is insane, 96 shots, they hopped out on him like they were gang-bangers themselves," said Miracle Boyd, an activist with Good Kids Mad City. "CPD should not be allowed to fire that many shots on any residential block, on any civilian, under no circumstance."

Reed, 26, was stopped while driving by tactical officers with the Chicago Police Department, sparking a tense standoff before gunfire erupted on both sides, ending in Reed's death and an officer being injured.

Roughly 96 shots in just 41 seconds were fired at Reed, according to footage released by COPA this week.

Reed's brother, Julius Reed, was arrested Tuesday night as protests erupted outside the Harrison District police station at 3151 W. Harrison St., according to an arrest report and the Reed family's attorney, Andrew Stroth.

In a letter to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling last week, COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten questioned whether the officers lied about why they stopped Reed in Humboldt Park.

In her letter, Kersten urged Snelling to strip the four officers of their policing powers while raising serious alarms about their actions and their account of the deadly stop.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with DUI in crash that killed Marine vet who was changing tire on I-55
Killing of Dexter Reed raises questions about Chicago police reform. ‘The message is, go in guns blazing.’
Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
4-year-old boy shot, wounded near Humboldt Park is ‘stabilized’
Good Samaritan steps up in deadly Rogers Park shooting
Dexter Reed’s brother arrested at protests after police shooting footage released
The Latest
Blackhawks Blues Hockey
Blackhawks
Blackhawks implode early in another road loss against Blues
The Hawks conceded four goals in the first seven minutes en route to a 5-2 defeat Wednesday, their ninth loss in their last 10 trips to St. Louis.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago police officers at fatal traffic stop in Humboldt Park last month.
Police Reform
Killing of Dexter Reed raises questions about Chicago police reform. ‘The message is, go in guns blazing.’
Alexandra Block, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said the Chicago police department’s approach to reform has amounted to “a box-checking exercise,” and the promises of overhauling the culture haven’t been kept.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Porscha Banks, sister of Dexter Reed, shouts at Chicago police officers as activists try to de-escalate the situation during a protest outside the District 11 police station, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed was shot and killed by police in an exchange of gunfire back in March.
Editorials
Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
It’s tragic when a civilian is killed and a police officer wounded during what began as an apparent traffic stop. What’s needed now is a fair and thorough investigation of the March 21 shooting of Dexter Reed and an action plan for preventing another deadly incident.
By CST Editorial Board
 
toddlerfolo-041124 1.jpgThe 3300 block of West North Avenue in Logan Square, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. On Tuesday April 9, 2024, a 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting on the block. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Crime
4-year-old boy shot, wounded near Humboldt Park is ‘stabilized’
The boy was riding in his grandmother’s car about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone in another car opened fire from the sunroof. His condition has since stabilized after surgery, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
News
Chicago Park District union to vote on new five-year contract
The agreement was announced late Tuesday by SEIU Local 73, which represents more than 2,200 park district workers. Negotiations had been ongoing for nine months.
By Kade Heather
 