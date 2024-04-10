The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Rideshare customer fatally shot in Englewood

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The unidentified passenger in the rideshare was fatally shot early Wednesday in the 600 block of West 69th Street, police said.

A man was fatally shot while in a rideshare vehicle in Englewood early Wednesday, police said.

Around 1 a.m., the unidentified man, whose age is unknown, was in a rideshare in the 600 block of West 69th Street when someone in another car fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the rideshare frantically called 911 and the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical center with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

