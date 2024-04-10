Rideshare customer fatally shot in Englewood

A man was fatally shot while in a rideshare vehicle in Englewood early Wednesday, police said.
Around 1 a.m., the unidentified man, whose age is unknown, was in a rideshare in the 600 block of West 69th Street when someone in another car fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The driver of the rideshare frantically called 911 and the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical center with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.
