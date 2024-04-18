The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Crime Crime Suburban Chicago

Joliet mother charged in death of girl, 12, who ingested heroin, fentanyl

Mya King, 12, was found unresponsive Sunday morning and died Wednesday. Her mother, Colette Bancroft, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Joliet mother charged in death of girl, 12, who ingested heroin, fentanyl
gavel.jpg

Sun-Times file

A Joliet mother has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter died Wednesday, days after ingesting heroin and fentanyl.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1500 block of East Washington Street after her mother, Colette Bancroft, called police to report that her daughter was unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom, police said.

The girl apparently ingested an unknown amount of heroin and fentanyl, which was found in her mother’s purse in the bedroom, police said. She was identified as Mya King by the Will County medical examiner’s office.

Officers gave Mya naloxone and performed CPR before paramedics arrived and took her to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. She was then taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where she was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Bancroft, 35, was arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Next Up In Crime
Protesters demand firing of top cop and officers who fatally shot Dexter Reed
In case of Dexter Reed, killed by cops in traffic stop, court filings, family detail struggle with mental health
Man charged in slaying of 74-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing
3 University of Chicago students held up near campus
Man charged with trafficking stolen Masters golf memorabilia
Residential building in Pilsen collapses in blaze
The Latest
Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field.
Entertainment and Culture
Review: Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is great sad pop, meditative theater
In moments, her 11th album feels like a bloodletting: A cathartic purge after a major heartbreak delivered through an ascendant vocal run, an elegiac verse, or mobile, synthesized productions that underscore the powers of Swift’s storytelling.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
POLICEBOARD-041924-30.jpgActivist Miracle Boyd gives public comment during a Chicago Police Board meeting at CPD Headquarters, Thursday, April 18, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Dexter Reed Shooting
Protesters demand firing of top cop and officers who fatally shot Dexter Reed
At a rally at police headquarters, community members called for greater transparency into the investigation, a halt to the use of tactical units and an end to pretextual traffic stops.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago Cubs v Seattle Mariners
Cubs
Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr.'s family makes history, while he starts season strong in pivotal role
Leiter’s cousin Jack debuted for the Rangers on Thursday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Jimmy Butler, Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls get chance for revenge against Heat in Miami
The Heat lost to the 76ers on Wednesday and have lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury. The Bulls could take advantage of Butler’s absence Friday.
By Joe Cowley
 
White Sox and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and the logos for SportsVision and Stadium.
Sports Media
With Stadium, Jerry Reinsdorf can create something he couldn’t 40 years ago
In 1982-83, White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games aired on SportsVision, a pay-TV service devised by business partner Eddie Einhorn. It was so far ahead of its time that it failed, miserably.
By Jeff Agrest
 