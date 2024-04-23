The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Crime News Lake View

2 attempted sexual assaults reported in Lake View

Chicago police said they believe the same man attacked both women.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 attempted sexual assaults reported in Lake View
Crime scene tape

Two women were attacked within 10 minutes Monday night in Lake View, police said.

Sun-Times file

Two women reported attempted sexual assaults in Lake View Monday night. Chicago Police believe the same person is responsible for the attacks.

A 25-year-old woman was walking east in the 700 block of West Brompton Avenue about 9 p.m. when someone approached her from behind and told her he had a gun, police said. He told her not to turn around and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman screamed and nearby residents stepped in to stop the attack, according to Chicago police.

About 10 minutes later and a few blocks south, a 23-year-old woman was walking in the 800 block of West Buckingham Place when she heard someone approaching quickly from behind. The man tackled her and got on top of her while saying sexually explicit things, according to police. The woman was able to fight him off and get away.

Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) said he’s working with police to find the suspect and prevent similar crimes.

“I am disgusted, angry and deeply upset by the attempted sexual assaults that occurred last night in Lake View,” Lawson said in a statement about the crimes. “Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community. ... I am incredibly grateful for those who took action to stop one of the attempted assaults — it’s that sense of community and shared responsibility that makes our neighborhood so strong.”

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy charged with murder in South Loop shooting
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord in grisly Northwest Side case
Police issue community warning in Greater Grand Crossing after string of arsons
Chicago police union files notice of appeal in case that would open serious discipline cases to the public
Chicago police release photos, video of person of interest sought in probe of Officer Luis Huesca slaying
The Latest
Loop
Loop's weekend foot traffic beats pre-pandemic level, retail vacancy still record high
The Chicago Loop Alliance released its latest report on the Loop, finding that it offered some signs of a revival.
By Amy Yee
 
Yellow police tape.
South Deering
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
The woman struck a pole in the 3000 block of East 106th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
From left, Frances Walker's brother Arnold Walker and sister-in-law Maggie Walker wear pink and speak into news microphones at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord in grisly Northwest Side case
After about seven and half hours of deliberations, the jury convicted Sandra Kolalou of all charges including first-degree murder, dismembering Frances Walker’s body, concealing a homicidal death and aggravated identity theft. Her attorney plans to appeal.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 
motw04-24-24RS.jpeg
Outdoors
Finding early morel mushrooms is underway
Ryan Leonard continues a tradition of finding early morel mushrooms in Cook County.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I wasn’t supposed to see my sister’s texts complaining about me
During a tense vacation together, it turns out she was writing to someone about her sibling’s ‘B.S.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 