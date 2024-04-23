The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Crime News South Loop

14-year-old boy charged with murder in South Loop shooting

Jeremy Smith, 17, was killed and another boy was wounded in the shooting in March, according to police.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy charged with murder in South Loop shooting
Police crime scene tape.

A 14-year-old was charged Tuesday will murder after a shooting during a large gathering of teens last month.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder Tuesday in a fatal shooting in the South Loop during a large gathering of teens last month, police said.

Jeremy Smith, 17, died after being shot about 8 p.m. March 2 in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled the death a homicide. A 15-year-old boy was also shot and treated for a gunshot wound in his left leg, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

In the days after the shooting, police had taken another 14-year-old boy into custody, but he was released without being charged.

The shooting happened during a large gathering of teens organized via social media. Nine teens faced misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Related

Next Up In Crime
2 attempted sexual assaults reported in Lake View
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord in grisly Northwest Side case
Police issue community warning in Greater Grand Crossing after string of arsons
Chicago police union files notice of appeal in case that would open serious discipline cases to the public
Chicago police release photos, video of person of interest sought in probe of Officer Luis Huesca slaying
The Latest
Small Business
Astrology-themed sober bar raised $47k in Kickstarter funds, predicts late summer opening
The Kickstarter-backed mocktail bar called Solar Intentions will be joining a growing sober scene in Chicago.
By Olivia Dimmer | For the Sun-Times
 
Yellow police tape.
South Deering
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
The woman struck a pole in the 3000 block of East 106th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
From left, Frances Walker's brother Arnold Walker and sister-in-law Maggie Walker wear pink and speak into news microphones at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord in grisly Northwest Side case
After about seven and half hours of deliberations, the jury convicted Sandra Kolalou of all charges including first-degree murder, dismembering Frances Walker’s body, concealing a homicidal death and aggravated identity theft. Her attorney plans to appeal.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 
motw04-24-24RS.jpeg
Outdoors
Finding early morel mushrooms is underway
Ryan Leonard continues a tradition of finding early morel mushrooms in Cook County.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I wasn’t supposed to see my sister’s texts complaining about me
During a tense vacation together, it turns out she was writing to someone about her sibling’s ‘B.S.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 