Monday, March 4, 2024
Suspect, 14, released without charges in South Loop ‘teen trend’ shooting that left 17-year-old dead

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was identified by a witness as the person who fired shots during a teen gathering in the South Loop over the weekend.

By  Mary Norkol
   
One teen was killed and another wounded Saturday when a large group of teens gathered near Roosevelt Road and Canal Street.

A 14-year-old suspect in a South Loop shooting that killed one teen and injured another during large gathering was released from police custody without being charged, Chicago police confirmed.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested after a chase shortly following the 8 p.m. Saturday shooting in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road but as of Monday, he has been released from custody without being charged with anything, police said.

Officers were already on the scene monitoring the event when they heard several gunshots and a witness told officers they saw the 14-year-old shoot Jeremy L. Smith and the 15-year-old, according to a police report.

The 14-year-old was taken into in custody in the 1100 block of South Canal Street after police chased him on foot, the report said.

Smith, who suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.

The other boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A gun was found in shrubs near the attack as well as six shell casings, the report said.

Nine teenagers were charged with misdemeanors during the gathering, police said.

The meet-up, listed in the report as a "teen trend," is part of a growing trend over the past few years involving teen gatherings advertised on social media that sometimes turn violent or chaotic.

Last July, fighting broke out at a similar event blocks away from the scene of Saturday's shooting and about 40 teenagers faced criminal charges.

As the weather grows warmer, advocates say more crowds could congregate and the violence could continue.

"This isn't the first time that they've been there and, unfortunately, it may not be the last time," Donovan Price, an advocate for victims of gun violence, said Saturday. "There has to be some planning for those type of situations, maybe some type of task force, some type of thing that plans for that."

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

