Person in custody in South Loop shooting that killed 1, wounded teen

A person was in custody Saturday night in connection with a shooting in the South Loop that left one dead and a teenage boy wounded.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire and found the two wounded in the parking lot of a bank in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said in a statement.

Officers treated both until they could be taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and neck and died, police said. The other, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and was listed in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and a person was taken into custody, but additional information was not immediately available.

Area 3 detectives were investigating and police said outreach partners were "on scene providing intervention to the teens."