The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Person in custody in South Loop shooting that killed 1, wounded teen

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Person in custody in South Loop shooting that killed 1, wounded teen
Crime scene tape.

Crime scene tape. | Sun-Times file

Sun-Times file

A person was in custody Saturday night in connection with a shooting in the South Loop that left one dead and a teenage boy wounded.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire and found the two wounded in the parking lot of a bank in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said in a statement.

Officers treated both until they could be taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and neck and died, police said. The other, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and was listed in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and a person was taken into custody, but additional information was not immediately available.

Area 3 detectives were investigating and police said outreach partners were "on scene providing intervention to the teens."

Next Up In Crime
Squad car in former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail struck by bullet
Hundreds honor Chicago cop killed in line of duty with street dedication in West Lawn
Man fatally stabbed in Brighton Park home
Archbishop or AARP card? When Cardinal Blase Cupich turns 75, will Pope Francis keep him on?
Jurors could begin deliberating fate of man accused of murdering Officer Ella French as early as Tuesday
10 years for murder-for-hire plot spurred by contentious divorce
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 3, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Brock Harding Blake Smith
Sports
Iowa tops Northwestern, despite big game from Boo Buie
Buie led the Wildcats (20-9, 11-7) with 27 points and seven assists while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
By Associated Press
 
Police_tape.jpg
Crime
Squad car in former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail struck by bullet
Officers were in an unmarked squad car about 3:15 a.m. when a round hit the windshield. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shota Imanaga strikes out Freddie Freeman during his debut at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ. 03-02-2024.
Cubs
Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga had better first spring-training start than box score suggests
Imanaga faced the Dodgers on Saturday in his first game in a Cubs uniform.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams rushes away from Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings.
Bears
Illinois’ QB-turned-WR Isaiah Williams out to prove himself at NFL Combine
“I’m gonna bet on myself,” said Williams, who is trying to raise his stock out of the late rounds.
By Jason Lieser
 