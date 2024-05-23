City Winery staffer fatally stabbed in 'tragic episode of random violence;' 41-year-old man in custody

Singer Danny Boy Steward was looking forward to serenading his fans with love songs Wednesday evening at City Winery as he did at the popular West Loop venue about six months ago.

But a night planned for romance and positive vibes quickly turned tearful and chaotic after an employee was allegedly fatally stabbed by a co-worker before the show started.

The shocking attack left Francois H. Reed-Swain, 47, dead within about an hour and a 41-year-old suspect taken into police custody as the winery became an active crime scene.

"[Wednesday] was a really tough day,” Danny Boy, an R&B, soul and gospel artist for over 30 years, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I was just going to work, going to do what I love to do, [which is] sing love songs, sing songs to make people feel good and to know it ended up like that is horrible.”

Danny Boy and his band were in the middle of a sound check in the entertainment room about 5 p.m. when a worker who handles booking rushed in and told them there was an emergency in the building, 1200 W. Randolph St.

After about 15 minutes, their gig was canceled and everyone had to leave.

As the situation unfolded, the crooner and his band evacuated to an alley with “at least 10 employees.” Some of them, Danny Boy says, were in tears.

Reed-Swain was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Thursday determined Reed-Swain died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

A motive was not made clear by police, and no charges have been announced as of Thursday evening.

Danny Boy recalled briefly meeting and speaking to Reed-Swain after he and the band got there. He was “very kind.”

“He just seemed pretty excited to see the show for the night,” Danny Boy said.

Michael Dorf, chairman and CEO of City Winery, said they were closed Thursday to offer counseling to employees “given this traumatic event.”

“This tragic episode of random violence is so unnecessary in this messed up world, especially in a place where we try and foster joy with music, food and good people,” Dorf said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with [the] team member’s family who died.”

For Danny Boy, a West Side native, the public killing changed his perception of violence in the city.

“You almost feel not safe everywhere you go now, and this is proof of it,” said Danny Boy, who added he has endured a rough period processing what happened.

“We just have to do better because there’s so much hatred going around in the city,” Danny Boy added.

“I’m pretty scared to see what the city’s gonna go through this summer. I just keep [the city] in my prayers and that’s all we can do.”