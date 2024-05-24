Man beaten to death during Bronzeville argument

A man was beaten to death after arguing with another man in Bronzeville Thursday night.
The two men, 36 and 42, were inside a home when their argument escalated into a physical fight around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The unidentified 36-year-old suffered trauma to the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The other man was taken into custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
