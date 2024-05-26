The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
3 shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

One person was killed and two others injured in a North Lawndale shooting early Sunday, police said.

A group of people, including a 28-year old man, a 33-year-old woman and an 18-year old woman, were standing outside in the 1300 block of South Christiana Avenue around 3 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

All three victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The older woman was in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, and the younger woman was in good condition after being shot in the left leg.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

