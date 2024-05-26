Pedestrian struck, killed on I-57 near Washington Heights
A pedestrian on the traffic lanes of I-57 was struck and killed about 2:17 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. The incident is under investigation.
A man was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 57 on Sunday afternoon near Washington Heights, according to the Illinois State Police.
State police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian about 2:17 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near West 99th Street and found a pedestrian who had been hit, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at West 111th Street as investigators looked into the incident.
