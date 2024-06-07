Man arrested after brothers found shot to death after fire in Highland Park

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers in suburban Highland Park.

No charges have been announced yet, according to Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office who announced the arrest Friday.

The sheriff’s office plans to release additional details later in the day, Covelli said.

Early Wednesday morning emergency crews responded to a residential fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West and found two men outside the home with “suspicious injuries,” according to Covelli.

The men were dead at the scene and identified as brothers Marc Austwick, 63, of Lake Forest, and John Austwick, 60, of Mundelein, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy determined both men died of multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.