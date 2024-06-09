The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Crime Chicago

Woman, 18, shot to death in Englewood

The woman was sitting in a parked vehicle early Sunday when someone opened fire, striking her in the head.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A woman was fatally shot June 9, 2024, in Englewood.

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car early Sunday in Englewood.

About 3:40 a.m., someone opened fire in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street striking the woman in a parked car, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

