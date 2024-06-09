Woman, 18, shot to death in Englewood

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car early Sunday in Englewood.
About 3:40 a.m., someone opened fire in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street striking the woman in a parked car, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Her obvious cognitive decline raises questions about her fitness to care for her grandchildren.
The Red Stars drew 35,083 on Saturday night, but they lost 2-1. Penelope Hawking scored their only goal in the 93rd minute.
The Bulls inducted Walker, a seven-time NBA All-Star, into their new Ring of Honor in January.
The Celtics allowed just four hits and two runs in the two state finals games.