Monday, June 10, 2024
Southwest suburban residents plead guilty in Jan. 6 case

Kelly Lynn Fontaine and Bryan Dula of Lockport were charged earlier this year and accused of spending 11 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol that day.

By  Jon Seidel
   
Kelly Lynn Fontaine and Bryan Dula smile and wear red hats supporting Trump in this selfie.

A picture of Kelly Lynn Fontaine and Bryan Dula contained in a federal criminal complaint.

U.S. District Court records

A pair of southwest suburban residents admitted Monday to their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kelly Lynn Fontaine and Bryan Dula of Lockport were charged earlier this year and accused of spending 11 minutes inside the Capitol building that day. They are among nearly 50 known Illinois residents to face federal criminal charges connected to the attack.

Fontaine and Dula each pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, records show. Their sentencing is set for Oct. 1.

Related

An FBI special agent alleged in January that Fontaine and Dula worked their way past the restricted perimeter around the Capitol — and a fallen bicycle rack with “Do Not Cross” tape — as they made their way toward the building on Jan. 6, 2021. At one point, smoke could be seen coming from the area of the Senate Wing doors within their field of view, the agent alleged.

Fontaine took a photograph as protesters entered the Capitol through a door that had been forced open moments earlier, pushing officers backward, the feds say. Then, she and Dula entered the Capitol through the same door.

The pair walked down the north hallway of the Senate wing of the Capitol, through the lower Senate corridors, and then to the north door of the Capitol, where they exited, records show.

