Motorist shot at, injured in crash on Stevenson Expressway

A motorist was injured after he was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway and crashed into a wall on the city’s Near South Side.
The motorist was on Interstate 55 near State Street around 1:20 a.m. when someone in another car fired shots, and the driver crashed into a wall, Illinois State Police said.
They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries from the crash, but not from being shot, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
