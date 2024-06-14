The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024

Motorist shot at, injured in crash on Stevenson Expressway

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries from the crash, but wasn’t struck by the shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A motorist was injured after he was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway and crashed into a wall on the city’s Near South Side.

The motorist was on Interstate 55 near State Street around 1:20 a.m. when someone in another car fired shots, and the driver crashed into a wall, Illinois State Police said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries from the crash, but not from being shot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

