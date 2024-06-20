Chicago police release videos of 3 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of 13-year-old boy
Police are asking for help identifying the three people they believe may have been involved in the homicide.
Chicago police are asking for help identifying three people possibly involved in a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy last week on the West Side.
The police department released video footage of three people entering a gas station near where the boy was shot in the head June 14 in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in North Lawndale.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is urged to call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
