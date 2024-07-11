Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
About 8:50 a.m., the man, 41, was in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street when four gunmen exited a black SUV and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot multiple times in the body and he was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died, police said. His name has not been released.
The attackers fled in the SUV and are not in custody, officials said.
