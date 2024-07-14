The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
1 injured when Chicago police fire at person fleeing 'street stop' with handgun in Humboldt Park

Chicago police say the person was seen running with a handgun and attempted to throw it away but was “unsuccessful.” When the person picked the handgun up again officers opened fire, striking them multiple times, according to police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A person was shot by police Saturday night in the 3800 block of West North Avenue on July 13, 2024.

One person was wounded after officers opened fire during a foot chase on the West Side Saturday night, according to Chicago police.

About 8:50 p.m., officers approached two people in the alley of the 3800 block of West North Avenue to conduct a “street stop investigation,” police said.

As officers approached one person fled and officers followed, according to police.

Police say the person was seen running with a handgun and attempted to throw it away but was “unsuccessful.”

The person then picked up the handgun and officers opened fire, striking them multiple times, according to police.

The person was placed into custody and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

