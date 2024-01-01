4 children left alone on New Year’s Eve in Austin; woman charged wih child endangerment

Four young children were left home alone on New Year’s Eve in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers found the children in a home in Austin on Sunday afternoon. The oldest child is 11, and the youngest is 1, police said.

Dominique Bishop-Smith, 29, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

The 11-year-old waved down officers about 1:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard. He told them he had been left alone with other children in a house on the block. When they went to the address officers found a 1-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, according to police.

The relation between the children and Bishop-Smith is not clear. They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park as a precaution when officers were unable to find a guardian, police said.

