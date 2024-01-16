The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Woman beaten and robbed on Red Line train in Loop earlier this month dies: officials

Vivian Morgan, 61, was taken to Stroger Hospital and was initially in critical condition, officials said. She was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

A woman who was found ‘stomped’ and robbed on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month died over the weekend.

CTA employees found Vivian Morgan, 61, unresponsive and lying across the seats of a train car about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 4 near the Roosevelt station, 30 E. Roosevelt Rd. in the Loop, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Morgan was taken to Stroger Hospital and was initially in critical condition but was pronounced dead there at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy Sunday was inconclusive and pending further studies, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The suspect in the attack, Mijawon Johnson, 36, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection, police said. A Cook County judge ordered Johnson detained.

A spokesperson for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office was not immediately available to say if charges were expected to be upgraded.

Court documents say Johnson was one of two suspects on the train and tried to steal the Morgan’s bag. Johnson allegedly held her head on a train seat while he punched her in the abdomen and head and “stomped” on her body, leaving her brain-dead, according to the documents.

Morgan suffered cuts and bruises to her face, broken ribs and trauma to her body, police said.

Violent crime on the CTA was down 2% in 2023 compared to 2022, and property crimes dropped 7%, according to Chicago police statistics.

