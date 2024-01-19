The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Police can wear full uniforms while attending murder trial of Officer Ella French, judge rules

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to bar officers from wearing their uniforms and creating “a sea of blue” that could intimidate jurors in Emonte Morgan’s trial.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
 Updated  
SHARE Police can wear full uniforms while attending murder trial of Officer Ella French, judge rules
Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in 2021 during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in 2021 during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Chicago Police Department

Police attending the upcoming trial of the man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French can wear their full uniforms in the courtroom, despite concerns from the defense, a judge ruled Friday.

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to bar officers from wearing their uniforms and creating a “a sea of blue” that would intimidate jurors in Emonte Morgan’s trial.

Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Hodel had noted that a group of officers had appeared in uniform during a recent hearing for Emonte Morgan’s brother, Eric Morgan.

Eric Morgan, 25, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to seven years in prison — the maximum allowed for the charges.

Related

On the night of Aug. 7, 2021, Eric Morgan was driving a Honda CRV with his brother in the back seat and another passenger when they were pulled over by French and her partners, Officers Carlos Yanez and Joshua Blas, in West Englewood.

Emonte Morgan, 23, was allegedly in possession of a handgun they had bought through an Indiana straw purchaser.

Emonte Morgan had been holding a drink and a cellphone in his hands and allegedly ignored repeated instructions by French and Yanez to set them down, according to prosecutors.

During a struggle, Emonte Morgan allegedly drew a gun from his waistband and shot both officers.

Emonte Morgan (left) and Eric Morgan are charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French.

Emonte Morgan (left) and Eric Morgan are charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French.

Chicago police

Blas, who had been running after Eric Morgan, returned to the SUV and exchanged fire with Emonte Morgan, striking him, prosecutors said. Emonte Morgan was able to flee, allegedly handing off the gun to Eric Morgan, before collapsing on the street. Eric Morgan was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

French and Yanez were rushed to the hospital but French did not survive.

Eric Morgan’s sentencing hearing was packed with police officers and supporters of French. Many officers were in full uniform.

Related

Hoping to avoid that kind of display at Emonte Morgan’s trial, which is set for next month, defense attorneys filed a slew of motions that they argued would keep the trial from becoming a “circus.”

Judge Ursula Walowski, who also presided over Eric Morgan’s case, took offense to that description, saying she wouldn’t allow that to happen.

The judge said she wouldn’t keep officers from appearing in the courtroom’s gallery in full uniform, noting it was a public courthouse, and it would not be unusual for jurors to see uniformed officers attending a trial for a slain officer.

“I’m not going to tell people what they can or can’t wear in the courtroom,” Walowski said.

Droves of Chicago police officers walk into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to attend the bond hearing for Emonte Morgan, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French, Tuesday morning , Aug. 10, 2021.

Droves of Chicago police officers walk into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to attend the bond hearing for Emonte Morgan, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French, Tuesday morning , Aug. 10, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Walowski also denied a defense motion that would bar supporters from wearing T-shirts, pins or other items that showed support for Ella French.

“If someone comes in the court with a big ‘F—- you’ sign, that’s not allowed,” Walowski said of her restrictions. “I’m not going to allow any inappropriate things.”

A defense motion to have the trial held in a collar county was also a no-go for the judge. Defense attorneys argued that jurors in Cook County would be too biased since most residents have heard about the case in the media.

The issue could be revisited if it becomes difficult to find 12 unbiased people to serve on the jury, Walowski said.

A trial date of Feb. 20 had previously been set but on Friday that was changed to allow additional arguments on what footage from the shooting jurors would be allowed to see.

The trial was pushed back to Feb. 27, when jury selection is set to take place.

Next Up In Crime
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Hombre acusado de asesinato de su novia en Logan Square
Oficial enfrenta ser despedido por matar a hombre que llamó a 911 durante incidente de violencia doméstica
Chicago’s FBI boss preparing for threats in unusual election year that brings Democratic convention to town
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb
Soldier who sold guns used by Chicago gang members in 2 mass shootings pleads guilty
The Latest
A woman removes debris from the iconic Chicago rat hole in Roscoe Village on Jan. 19, 2024.
Roscoe Village
‘Chicago rat hole’ mysteriously filled in, then restored by neighbors — ‘Chicago takes care of its own’
Reports that the viral landmark had been filled with a plasterlike substance circulated on social media Friday morning, as well as stories of those working to return the creature’s imprint to its original glory.
By Violet Miller
 
An exterior of St. Odilo School located at 6617 23rd St. in Berwyn.
Education
Two west suburban Catholic schools to close in June
St. Frances of Rome School in Cicero and St. Odilo School in Berwyn will shut down at the end of the school year.
By Isabel Funk
 
Then-Chicago police Supt. David Brown speaks at the opening of the Public Safety Training Center, the city’s new police academy, at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave. in Humboldt Park on Jan. 25, 2023.
The Watchdogs
Firm tied to former Chicago top cop David Brown back at police academy after being dumped over cost
Interim police Supt. Fred Waller ordered that ties with Professional Law Enforcement Training be cut, but PLET was brought back late last year.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
El cuerpo de Brittany Battaglia fue descubierto en el interior de un apartamento de Logan Square el verano pasado, según la fiscalía del Condado de Cook. | Cortesía
Crime
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Genesis Silva was to go on trial next week, accused of concealing the death of his girlfriend Brittany Battaglia, who was repeatedly stabbed and nearly decapitated.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 