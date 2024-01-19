Police can wear full uniforms while attending murder trial of Officer Ella French, judge rules

Police attending the upcoming trial of the man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French can wear their full uniforms in the courtroom, despite concerns from the defense, a judge ruled Friday.

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to bar officers from wearing their uniforms and creating a “a sea of blue” that would intimidate jurors in Emonte Morgan’s trial.

Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Hodel had noted that a group of officers had appeared in uniform during a recent hearing for Emonte Morgan’s brother, Eric Morgan.

Eric Morgan, 25, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to seven years in prison — the maximum allowed for the charges.

On the night of Aug. 7, 2021, Eric Morgan was driving a Honda CRV with his brother in the back seat and another passenger when they were pulled over by French and her partners, Officers Carlos Yanez and Joshua Blas, in West Englewood.

Emonte Morgan, 23, was allegedly in possession of a handgun they had bought through an Indiana straw purchaser.

Emonte Morgan had been holding a drink and a cellphone in his hands and allegedly ignored repeated instructions by French and Yanez to set them down, according to prosecutors.

During a struggle, Emonte Morgan allegedly drew a gun from his waistband and shot both officers.

Emonte Morgan (left) and Eric Morgan are charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French. Chicago police

Blas, who had been running after Eric Morgan, returned to the SUV and exchanged fire with Emonte Morgan, striking him, prosecutors said. Emonte Morgan was able to flee, allegedly handing off the gun to Eric Morgan, before collapsing on the street. Eric Morgan was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

French and Yanez were rushed to the hospital but French did not survive.

Eric Morgan’s sentencing hearing was packed with police officers and supporters of French. Many officers were in full uniform.

Hoping to avoid that kind of display at Emonte Morgan’s trial, which is set for next month, defense attorneys filed a slew of motions that they argued would keep the trial from becoming a “circus.”

Judge Ursula Walowski, who also presided over Eric Morgan’s case, took offense to that description, saying she wouldn’t allow that to happen.

The judge said she wouldn’t keep officers from appearing in the courtroom’s gallery in full uniform, noting it was a public courthouse, and it would not be unusual for jurors to see uniformed officers attending a trial for a slain officer.

“I’m not going to tell people what they can or can’t wear in the courtroom,” Walowski said.

Droves of Chicago police officers walk into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to attend the bond hearing for Emonte Morgan, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French, Tuesday morning , Aug. 10, 2021. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Walowski also denied a defense motion that would bar supporters from wearing T-shirts, pins or other items that showed support for Ella French.

“If someone comes in the court with a big ‘F—- you’ sign, that’s not allowed,” Walowski said of her restrictions. “I’m not going to allow any inappropriate things.”

A defense motion to have the trial held in a collar county was also a no-go for the judge. Defense attorneys argued that jurors in Cook County would be too biased since most residents have heard about the case in the media.

The issue could be revisited if it becomes difficult to find 12 unbiased people to serve on the jury, Walowski said.

A trial date of Feb. 20 had previously been set but on Friday that was changed to allow additional arguments on what footage from the shooting jurors would be allowed to see.

The trial was pushed back to Feb. 27, when jury selection is set to take place.