The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues

Jamie Miller, 29, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the people suspected in the attack on Andrew Hulburt on Nov. 15.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues
A judge’s gavel

Adobe Stock Photo

A man is facing murder charges in a deadly November attack outside the House of Blues in River North, police say.

Jamie Miller, 29, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the suspects in the attack on Andrew Hulburt outside the House of Blues, Chicago police said.

On Nov. 15, Hulburt, 47, was outside the venue, 329 N. Dearborn St., when Miller and another man asked him for money about 11:30 p.m., police said.

One of the men punched Hulburt, and officers later found him unresponsive on the sidewalk with a head injury. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller was charged with murder and was expected to appear in court Saturday.

Next Up In Crime
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Police can wear full uniforms while attending murder trial of Officer Ella French, judge rules
Hombre acusado de asesinato de su novia en Logan Square
Oficial enfrenta ser despedido por matar a hombre que llamó a 911 durante incidente de violencia doméstica
Chicago’s FBI boss preparing for threats in unusual election year that brings Democratic convention to town
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_118586299.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner
Jones picked the right time to score his first goal of the season. It was the game-winner in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 victory against the Islanders.
By Kyle Williams
 
Illinois_Shannon_Suspended_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge
The suspension, the judge ruled, deprived Shannon of “protected property interests” without due process.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press
 
Kankakee’s Lorenz Walters (2) shoots against Rich.
High School Basketball
Kankakee rides Larenz Walters and a boisterous crowd to an overtime win against Rich
Larenz Walters hit the go-ahead free throws with 35.6 seconds left and Damontae May made two more foul shots with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal it for the Kays
By Mike Clark
 
The 78, an undeveloped parcel of land at Clark Street and Roosevelt Road, just south of downtown Chicago.
White Sox
South Loop would get more than a new White Sox stadium — think residences, a hotel, restaurants and more
Ald. Nicole Lee’s 11th Ward includes Bridgeport, where the Sox have played for more than a century. But after she was briefed Friday night, she said the plans for The 78 looked too good to pass up, though “it breaks my heart to think that the team could go anywhere but stay on 35th Street.”
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder
 