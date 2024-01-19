Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues

A man is facing murder charges in a deadly November attack outside the House of Blues in River North, police say.

Jamie Miller, 29, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the suspects in the attack on Andrew Hulburt outside the House of Blues, Chicago police said.

On Nov. 15, Hulburt, 47, was outside the venue, 329 N. Dearborn St., when Miller and another man asked him for money about 11:30 p.m., police said.

One of the men punched Hulburt, and officers later found him unresponsive on the sidewalk with a head injury. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller was charged with murder and was expected to appear in court Saturday.

