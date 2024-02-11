5 shot during argument in Little Village

Five people were shot, with one woman critically wounded, during an argument early Sunday in Little Village on the West Side.

The most seriously injured victim was a 30-year-old woman shot multiple times. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition;

The shooting started about 3:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 30th Street, as another victim, a 30-year-old man, argued with the gunman, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was reported in good condition.

Everyone else who was shot also was taken to Stroger in good condition: a 53-year-old man, shot multiple times in the legs; a 48-year-old woman, shot in the leg; and a third woman, 22, grazed in the thigh.

The gunman fled in a white van, police said, and remained at large.