Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Antisemitic messages left on cars in Edgewater

Nearly 45 flyers were posted in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Dozens of antisemitic messages were found on parked cars Tuesday in Edgewater.

Chicago police received reports of 40 to 50 flyers posted on properties in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue. The incident happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said.

No arrests were reported, and further information was not available.

Hate crime reports have surged across Chicago the past two years, with 204 in 2022 and 302 in 2023, after holding steady at around 100 in previous years, according to police data. Anti-Jewish hate crimes were the second-most reported last year, behind anti-Black hate crimes.

On Friday, a swastika was found drawn inside a social space for Jewish students at Loyola University Chicago, capping a week of other “obscene items” found drawn in the room, the university said.

