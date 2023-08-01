The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Cubs deal minor leaguers Manny Rodríguez, Adrian Sampson to Rays for Josh Roberson

Notes: Pitching prospect Cade Horton has been promoted to Double-A.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs pitcher Manuel Rodriguez embraces catcher Yan Gomes after a game last season.

Paul Beaty/AP

The Cubs’ biggest trade deadline move came Monday, when they acquired corner infielder Jeimer Candelario. But they continued to work the phones and make moves Tuesday, the day of the deadline.

They began Tuesday with a minor-league trade, sending right-handers Manuel Rodríguez and Adrian Sampson, plus international signing bonus pool space, to the Rays for right-hander Josh Roberson

Roberson, a 12th-round pick in the 2017 draft, was a non-roster invitee in Rays major-league camp this spring. The reliever went on to  post a 4.50 ERA in Triple-A this season. 

Rodríguez was considered a budding back-end reliever when he made his MLB debut in 2021. His development was interrupted by injury last year. He missed much of last season with a strained right elbow, returning from the 60-day IL in late August. He’s spent this season in Triple-A, recording a 4.42 ERA.

Samson agreed to a $1.9 million contract this season to avoid arbitration and was in the mix for a starting rotation spot to begin spring training. But he struggled in spring, began the season in Triple-A, and then sustained a series of injuries. 

Cubs promote Horton

The Cubs promoted pitching prospect Cade Horton to Double-A, according to a source. Horton was the Cubs’ No. 7 overall pick last year. He’s climbed up through the ranks quickly this season, after starting the year in Single-A.

