Cubs opening spring training with ‘healthy sense of urgency’

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs pitchers and catchers won’t have their first formal spring training workout until Wednesday, and position players don’t have to report until next week. But on Tuesday morning, infielders trickled onto the complex’s Field 1 for early work.

While pitchers and catchers threw on the nearby agility field, first baseman Michael Busch, second baseman Nico Hoerner, shortstop Dansby Swanson and third basemen Patrick Wisdom, Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni went through drills and took ground balls. The group has what Hoerner identified as "a nice, healthy sense of urgency."

“I think what stands out the most on the front end of spring training is just how prepared the pitching staff is,” Hoerner said Tuesday. “... There's a lot of guys who have put in so much time since the new year and before it just to be ready to go for whatever their role is. And I think our pitching depth was a big strength last year, the amount of different people that we got a lot of innings from, and it seems like we're even better equipped for that now.”

It’s a unique spring for the Cubs for a number of reasons. They have a new manager, who is going to put his own spin on camp. More additions are expected, at the tail end of a slow offseason. And they’re coming off a late September collapse, finishing one win shy of a playoff berth last year.

“I don't if it's specifically the coming up short at the end of the year, or just the feeling of how close things were, as well as how high a lot of the highs were last year,” Hoerner said, “but just it felt like a very significant year in self evaluation for both individuals and and the group.”

They clawed their way into postseason contention before the trade deadline and felt it slip out of their grasp in the final weeks of the 2023 season.Then they watched the Diamondbacks, who edged them out for a wild card spot, make it all the way to the World Series.

“It just shows, you’ve just got to get in and anything can happen,” lefty Justin Steele said at Cubs Convention last month. “So I feel like it should leave a little bit of a bitter taste in some people's mouths. But for me, it's exciting going into this year because I feel like we all know that we can do that again and even more.”

Yes, playoff talk has already begun, even with Cody Bellinger – and other top free agents – still unsigned.

Until Belligner inks a contract, with the Cubs or elsewhere, his free agency will loom over spring training happenings.

“We can say his name,” Hoerner joked after fielding questions about big-name free agents still available and possible spring training additions. “I definitely have given him his space [to make a decision]. I just hope that this process is what he wants and he gets what he deserves.”

Hoerner brought up how early Bellinger showed up at the Cubs’ complex last year after signing a one-year deal.

“Just so consistent with his work,” Hoerner said. “And it was just really satisfying to see a good person earn such a great spot for themselves. So obviously would love to have him here. That would be amazing. But I'm just happy for him too.”

There’s already buzz around the new faces in camp. Spring training will give manager Craig Counsell his first opportunity to set a culture and expectations under his regime.

New starting pitcher Shota Imanaga had a contingent of fans clamoring for autographs and cheering whenever they spotted him.

Wednesday will mark the official start to spring training. Counsell and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer are set to hold a news conference. Workouts will be more structured. But on Tuesday, the crack of fungo bats and pop of gloves in the Arizona sunshine sure made it feel like baseball was back.

