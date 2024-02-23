Cubs’ Craig Counsell era opens with spring training rout of White Sox

MESA, Ariz. – New Cubs manager Craig Counsell stood on the dugout steps Friday, Sloan Park abuzz with first-game excitement around him.

Counsell had just wrapped up his first Marquee Sports Network in-game interview, and his team had a healthy lead on the White Sox. It was the bottom of the third inning, and Counsell had already cleared the crosstown-rivalry and media-obligation steps of his initiation.

“I'm excited to be in front of fans probably as much as anything,” Counsell said Friday morning. “And that means Cubs fans, in this ballpark, absolutely. I think that's probably the best part.”

Friday afternoon marked Counsell’s first time managing a game in a Cubs uniform, after signing a record-setting five-year, $40 million contract in November. The Cubs’ 8-1 win Friday was just a spring training game. But in some ways it ushered in a new era.

“I'm excited for the players and the staff,” Counsell said. “It's the next day of our journey together. And there's a little more to this first day at camp, and then by the sixth inning, we'll be over that.”

He flashed a smile.

Counsell has already been putting his stamp on this group with his deliberate demeanor, willingness to question the norm, and involvement in front office conversations. On Friday, he introduced a new workout format. Workouts before home games will be individually based, with players rotating through stations to give them one-on-one time with coaches.

It’s still spring training, so there won’t be bullpen or pinch-hitting moves to analyze just yet. It would be a mistake to read too much into lineups this early. But this is still an important time for Counsell to set the tone for the season and get to know his team.

“One of my challenges in April is going to be starting pitching, just understanding them as they progress through a game and seeing the signs that I haven't seen a lot,” Counsell said. “That's certainly a challenge for me. And so trying to get to know them known as best I can and using that information to make some decisions when I haven't seen pitch 85 of a Jordan Wicks start, that's what I’ve got to work on.”

The Counsell era begins with some uncertainty regarding the roster. The Cubs shored up their pitching this offseason, but they didn’t replace Cody Bellinger’s offensive production.

Belligner is still a free agent. Earlier this week, chairman Tom Ricketts said the Cubs were, “waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage.” Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, also represents top free agent pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, and third baseman Matt Chapman.

A reunion with Bellinger would make sense. With him, the Cubs fell one game short of a playoff berth last season. But even if he isn't the next addition to camp, the Cubs could use another impact bat. As the roster stands, internal improvement likely won’t be enough to make up for the loss of Bellinger.

The Cubs especially need weapons against right-handed hitting. And they agreed to non-roster invite deals with left-handed hitters David Peralta and Dominic Smith for depth in that area. The Cubs officially announced those deals Friday evening, but Peralta took batting practice with the team Thursday, and Smith took grounders Friday morning.

Now, the waiting game continues. It’s impossible to predict the Cubs' outlook this season when the free agent market could still swing their potential.

“The way seasons go, the way winters go, the way offseasons go, the way transaction patterns go, we want them to fit in a box, and they don't always do it,” Counsell said, adding that offseason team spending didn't factor into his choice to join the Cubs. “And what's important is that organizations make good decisions. ... As long as we're on that path. We'll be in good shape,”

Cubs 8, White Sox 1



Lefty Jordan Wicks was encouraged by a few of the sliders he threw in his start Friday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits.

Third baseman Christopher Morel homered in his first at-bat of spring training. It was part of a six-run Cubs rally in the first inning. Morel also got a ground ball at third base in the top half of the first inning. He ranged to his left and made a smooth throw over to first. To begin spring training, he’s focusing mostly on one position, third base.

Manager Craig Counsell is leaving to attend his mother Jeanette’s memorial service and will be away from the team Saturday. Bench coach Ryan Flaherty will act as manager in Counsell’s absence.

Cubs first-round pick Matt Shaw went 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

On deck: Cubs at Giants, 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Scottsdale, Marquee, Drew Smyly vs. TBD.

— Maddie Lee