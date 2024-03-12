The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon likely headed for early-season IL stint

Counsell said Taillon participated in light throwing on Tuesday, but with Opening Day weeks away, time isn’t on Taillon’s side to prepare as a starter.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon likely headed for early-season IL stint
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon unlikely to be in opening day rotation. | Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t have any update Tuesday on right-hander Jameson Taillon, who missed his scheduled spring debut with lower back tightness.

But no positive update increases the chances of the right-hander not being ready for Opening Day.

“I think it is fair to say that opening day is unlikely in terms of getting him ready just because of missing the prep and buildup,” Counsell said Tuesday. “As we get him back on the field, that lets us figure out a timetable.”

Counsell said Taillon is likely headed for an early-season IL stint. Taillon participated in light throwing on Tuesday, but with opening day weeks away, time isn’t on Taillon’s side to prepare as a starter.

“If we can start playing catch right away, I think we can stay on the same schedule,” Counsell said. "But the fact is you got to get into game action.”

The Cubs will need a fifth starter if Taillon isn’t available at the beginning of the season. Hayden Wesneski, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks and Drew Smyly all could grab that fifth spot.

Defining bullpen roles

Right-hander Julian Merryweather entered spring training knowing exactly what he wanted to work on.

“Last year, the biggest thing was too many free passes,” Merryweather told the Sun-Times. I really locked in on my command and why I was walking guys.”

Merryweather had a career high in innings pitched (72) and strikeouts per nine innings (12.25), but his career-high 4.50 walks per nine innings was above league average for relief pitchers.

The spotlight is on the Cubs' bullpen this season after it petered out down the stretch of last season. But Counsell has yet to define roles in the bullpen.

“I think it should be evolving for sure,” Counsell said of the bullpen. "If it's not evolving, that'd be great. You shouldn't be stuck on, ‘This is how it's going to be on Opening Day,’ and it's not changing. You have to be ready to change your mind because it's a hard job, and it's fickle, and the sample sizes are small.”

Lineup mixing and matching

The later spring training gets, the more the lineup will start to resemble what it could look like on Opening Day, but Counsell said he loves that the lineup can change on a given day. Outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who played right field most of last season, started in left on Tuesday.

Counsell uses the spring to experiment.

“At some point in the season, this could be a scenario that we use,” Counsell said of Suzuki manning left field. “This is the time to get him some left field to get him some experience out there. I don't see him in left field to start the season, but we're just going to get him some experience at a position he doesn't play as much in spring training.”

Counsell managed against Suzuki last season as the manager of the Brewers. The outfielder hit 12 homers over the last two months of the season.

“It's one of those hitters that is the most dangerous hitter because there's like lots of hits in there, and there's damage,” Counsell said of Suzuki during the end of the season. “It leaves fewer options for pitchers because the damage scares pitchers when you're game planning.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Nick Madrigal progressing well, gives Cubs another option at third base
Cubs embracing next pitching trend: Splitters
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya ‘ready to take that next step’
Injury throws Jameson Taillon’s readiness for beginning of Cubs’ season into question
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon scratched from would-be 2024 spring-training debut
Justin Steele named Cubs’ Opening Day starter
The Latest
White Sox Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Nick Madrigal progressing well, gives Cubs another option at third base
When he’s healthy, Madrigal showed last season he’s capable of being the club’s third baseman.
By Kyle Williams
 
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg
Crime
Daughter of failed Bridgeport bank leader at center of San Diego slaying case
Amy Gembara’s ex-boyfriend was convicted this week in the 2021 killing of her fiancee. Amy’s father, John Gembara, the late CEO and president of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport, was found dead in 2017, shortly before the bank failed.
By Kade Heather
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot on the North Side
The man, 21, was in the 1400 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Justin Fields’ market has only reinforced Ryan Poles’ likely QB decision
Two days after the start of the league’s free agency period, it’s clear that no team in the NFL is saving their starting job for Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 
Eric Carmen's hit "All by Myself" came from his self-titled solo debut album.
Obituaries
Eric Carmen, Raspberries leader and ‘All by Myself’ singer, dies at 74
His solo hits included ‘Make Me Lose Control’ and the ‘Dirty Dancing’ smash ‘Hungry Eyes.’
By Mark Kennedy - Associated Press
 