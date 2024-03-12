Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon likely headed for early-season IL stint

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t have any update Tuesday on right-hander Jameson Taillon, who missed his scheduled spring debut with lower back tightness.

But no positive update increases the chances of the right-hander not being ready for Opening Day.

“I think it is fair to say that opening day is unlikely in terms of getting him ready just because of missing the prep and buildup,” Counsell said Tuesday. “As we get him back on the field, that lets us figure out a timetable.”

Counsell said Taillon is likely headed for an early-season IL stint. Taillon participated in light throwing on Tuesday, but with opening day weeks away, time isn’t on Taillon’s side to prepare as a starter.

“If we can start playing catch right away, I think we can stay on the same schedule,” Counsell said. "But the fact is you got to get into game action.”

The Cubs will need a fifth starter if Taillon isn’t available at the beginning of the season. Hayden Wesneski, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks and Drew Smyly all could grab that fifth spot.

Defining bullpen roles

Right-hander Julian Merryweather entered spring training knowing exactly what he wanted to work on.

“Last year, the biggest thing was too many free passes,” Merryweather told the Sun-Times. I really locked in on my command and why I was walking guys.”

Merryweather had a career high in innings pitched (72) and strikeouts per nine innings (12.25), but his career-high 4.50 walks per nine innings was above league average for relief pitchers.

The spotlight is on the Cubs' bullpen this season after it petered out down the stretch of last season. But Counsell has yet to define roles in the bullpen.

“I think it should be evolving for sure,” Counsell said of the bullpen. "If it's not evolving, that'd be great. You shouldn't be stuck on, ‘This is how it's going to be on Opening Day,’ and it's not changing. You have to be ready to change your mind because it's a hard job, and it's fickle, and the sample sizes are small.”

Lineup mixing and matching

The later spring training gets, the more the lineup will start to resemble what it could look like on Opening Day, but Counsell said he loves that the lineup can change on a given day. Outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who played right field most of last season, started in left on Tuesday.

Counsell uses the spring to experiment.

“At some point in the season, this could be a scenario that we use,” Counsell said of Suzuki manning left field. “This is the time to get him some left field to get him some experience out there. I don't see him in left field to start the season, but we're just going to get him some experience at a position he doesn't play as much in spring training.”

Counsell managed against Suzuki last season as the manager of the Brewers. The outfielder hit 12 homers over the last two months of the season.

“It's one of those hitters that is the most dangerous hitter because there's like lots of hits in there, and there's damage,” Counsell said of Suzuki during the end of the season. “It leaves fewer options for pitchers because the damage scares pitchers when you're game planning.”

