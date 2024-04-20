The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Four-run sixth inning powers Cubs to doubleheader split vs. Marlins

Alexander Canario’s home run ignited a Cubs offense that found its groove late in a 5-3 victory in Game 2. The Marlins won the first game 3-2.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Rookie Alexander Canario ignited the Cubs offense in the sixth inning. |Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Cubs’ rally started with one swing.

Rookie outfielder Alexander Canario swung at the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning and connected on a no-doubt home run to left field. The blast ignited a four-run rally that enabled the Cubs to earn a 5-3 victory Saturday against the Marlins in the second game of a doubleheader. The Marlins had won the opener 3-2.

‘‘In the sixth inning, we put together some good at-bats,’’ manager Craig Counsell said. ‘‘It was similar to what you saw the first week of the season.’’

Canario was the second Cubs player to hit a homer in the game — Cody Bellinger hit one in the first inning — and reduced the Cubs’ deficit to 3-2.

After Marlins rookie Roddery Munoz — who was making his major-league debut after posting a 10.97 ERA in three games at Triple-A Jacksonville — held the Cubs in check through the first five innings, Canario’s homer seemed to energize them.

Canario’s homer chased Munoz, and the Cubs then went to work against reliever Anthony Bender. They got singles from Nico Hoerner and Christopher Morel, a two-run single from Michael Busch and an RBI single from Garrett Cooper before the inning ended.

For much of Game 2, the Cubs were aggressive in their approach. But their ability to draw walks and work long at-bats has made their offense formidable for much of this season. They saw 39 pitches in the sixth.

Brown in the bullpen

Maybe it’s smart that rookie right-hander Ben Brown has a locker next to veteran left-hander Drew Smyly. Like Smyly, Brown has shown he can handle starting and relieving.

With a creative manager such as Counsell, such versatility is necessary. Most pitchers — Brown included — aspire to be starters in the majors, but pitchers’ arms are prone to injuries. They have to be brought along slowly.

Brown, who started two games earlier in the season, pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Game 2. He allowed two hits, struck out three and walked none.

Brown said he talked with Smyly about how to handle switching between the rotation and the bullpen because Smyly pitched primarily out of the bullpen in his second season with the Tigers after starting as a rookie.

‘‘It’s similar to what [I’m] dealing with now,’’ Brown said. ‘‘He’s been able to guide me through how important it is for the team for me to be at my best in whatever position.’’

Counsell said it’s helpful that Brown is stretched out enough that he can start, if necessary.

‘‘We need to use them in more than three-out situations,’’ Counsell said of the young pitchers on the roster. ‘‘It’s important that we take advantage of their length because those are staff-savers and it helps the guys around them.’’

Happ update

Left fielder Ian Happ didn’t play in the doubleheader after feeling tightness in his left hamstring Friday.

Happ suffered a strained left hamstring during spring training, so the Cubs are being cautious with him. Counsell said it’s unlikely Happ will be in the lineup Sunday, and the Cubs are off Monday.

