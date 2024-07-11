What Cody Bellinger landing on the IL with a fractured finger means for the Cubs offense, trade deadline

A wild slider in on Cody Bellinger’s hands Wednesday night delivered a blow to the Cubs’ offense, Bellinger’s momentum and the team’s trade deadline options in one fell swoop.

The Cubs put Bellinger on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a fracture in his left middle finger and recalled outfielder Alexander Canario.

“It’s just so frustrating,” Bellinger said. “I like playing every day and making the adjustments from the previous day. … I will do whatever I can to make sure when I am healthy, I’ll be ready to roll.”

The Cubs plan to shut down Bellinger through the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell said. Afterwards, Bellinger is scheduled to begin range of motion rehab. The Cubs don’t have an exact timeline for Bellinger’s return, but Counsell didn’t rule out late July on the early end of the range.

It’s the second time Bellinger has landed on the IL this season for a fracture. Fractured ribs sidelined him for almost two weeks, from April 24 through May 8.

“We’re losing the guy that hits third in the lineup every day, so that hurts,” Counsell said. “You don’t replace that necessarily. We have to circle the wagons while he’s out and do our best to continue what’s been a pretty decent offensive stretch here.”

The Cubs offense, led by Ian Happ, Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki, has been clicking recently, leading to back-to-back series wins for the first time since April.

Though the power numbers haven’t been there for Bellinger this season, he was leading the team in hits (84) when he landed on the IL. He said hadn’t thought about the implications the injury could have on his opt-out decision at the end of the season or his tradability at the July 30 deadline.

“It would probably make it a little harder, I’d imagine,” he said when asked about the trade deadline. “But I don’t really know the whole process, other than, just control what I can control.”

The Cubs still have a chance to control their trade deadline fate. A strong stretch could improve the likelihood of trade deadline additions. A middling stretch could swing the pendulum the other way.

