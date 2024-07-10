Cubs shut out Orioles in Shota Imanaga's last start before the All-Star game

BALTIMORE – Cubs All-Star Shota Imanaga, normally so expressive on the mound, pointed to catcher Miguel Amaya after they escaped a sixth-inning jam and solemnly patted himself on the chest in the universal “that’s on me” signal.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy was more demonstrative. He slapped the top of the dugout railing before high-fiving Imanga.

In Imanaga’s last start before the All-Star break, he threw six scoreless innings to set up the Cubs to claim a 4-0 victory, recording back-to-back strikeouts to end his outing.

“He’s humble, he’s a nice guy, he’s funny,” Amaya said. “But when it’s business time, he’s out there doing his job. So that’s why he’s an All-Star for us.”

The Cubs have won three games in a row for the first time since April 23-26, when they went on a four-game winning streak. With the victory Wednesday, the Cubs also secured the series win against the Orioles, giving them two straight series wins. It had been even longer since the Cubs last achieved that feat: April 12-17 at Seattle and Arizona.

For most of the game, Imanaga steered clear of any real scoring threats, after adjusting to the mound in a 29-pitch first inning. But the sixth inning stood out to manager Craig Counsell.

“He just bore down,” Counsell said.

The Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg had reached with a single to shallow right field and a double off the high left-field wall, respectively. The Cubs had the lead, but with one out and two runners in scoring position, it wasn’t safe.

Imanaga struck out Austin Hays in a six-pitch battle and set down Jorge Mateo with three straight strikes to get out of the inning.

“That was a heck of a way to finish it,” Counsell said, “and a heck of a start.”

The Cubs offense extended their strong recent stretch, even against Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. In the second inning, Christopher Morel hit a solo home run for the first of three runs the team would score against Burnes in six innings.

Michael Busch and Dansby Swanson both chipped in a double and single on Cubs’ 11-hit day. But the high note was muddied when Cody Bellinger was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the seventh. Unable to grip a baseball with confidence, he left the game before the bottom half of the inning and will undergo tests to diagnose the injury to his middle finger.

“It’s just super swollen right now, the range of motion is pretty good, but I’ve learned that you’ve just got to wait for the CT scan so you can make any opinions on it,” Bellinger said after the game, alluding to his fractured ribs earlier in the season.

Cubs relievers Luke Little, Porter Hodge and Héctor Neris finished what Imanaga started, shutting out the Orioles for just the third scoreless performance from their offense this year.

Imanaga’s contribution lowered his ERA to 2.97, which he’ll carry into the All-Star Game.

“It’s a great learning experience to get there,” Imanga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “There’s going to be plenty of players that I’ll have the chance to talk to and learn [from.] And if I can learn something that’s going to prolong my career, I think that’d be good.”

He’d like to ask the Phillies’ Ranger Suarez what makes him so effective. And if the Dodger’s Tyler Glasnow makes the trip to Arlington after landing on the IL Tuesday with back tightness, Imanga would like to pick his brain about his fastball.

After a disappointing first half for the Cubs, the team is set to send only Imanaga to the All-Star Game.

“Well deserved,” said Bellinger, a two-time All-Star who also made it in his rookie season. “Just an unbelievable guy, and excited for him. First year in the big-leagues, the adjustment [that comes with that], and for him to experience his first All-Star Game is going to be something he won’t forget.”

