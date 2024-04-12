Family of Lyft driver killed in 2022 shooting awarded $44 million in wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a Chicago man who was killed while driving for Lyft in 2022 has been awarded over $44 million in their wrongful death lawsuit.

Kristian Philpotts, 29, accepted a request for a ride in Urbana on Jan. 12, 2022. During the ride, Philpotts was shot by the passenger, Tyjohn Williams of Champaign.

Williams, now 18, had requested the ride using his mother's account. He got inside the vehicle with two other people, pulled out a gun and shot Philpotts in the back. Philpotts died shortly after.

Williams was arrested and charged with murder. His criminal case is ongoing.

Philpotts' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging Williams’ mother, Tia Williams, was also legally responsible for his death. Their lawsuit cited the state's Parental Responsibility Law, which allows the parent of a minor to be held liable for damages caused by that child's willful or malicious acts.

Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin W. Dyer awarded the family $44,724,193 at a hearing on damages Friday. The family now will seek to collect on that award from Williams and his mother.

“Criminals must be held accountable when they destroy lives, families and communities,” said attorney Bryant Greening, of LegalRideshare LLC. “KP and his family suffered an unimaginable loss. While this award does not bring KP back, it does serve as a source of justice.”