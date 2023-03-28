The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Elections News Politics

Who has endorsed Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral runoff?

Updating lists of prominent endorsements from key political figures and organizations for each of Chicago’s mayoral runoff candidates.

By  Ellery Jones
   
SHARE Who has endorsed Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral runoff?
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (left) and Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (right) stand at their podiums prior to a mayoral runoff debate.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (left) and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (right) stand at their podiums prior to a mayoral runoff debate.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Endorsements are a cornerstone of political campaigns, and the runoff election for Chicago mayor is no different.

The Sun-Times has reported at least 74 notable endorsements so far for Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with the respective campaigns listing even more.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is facing an uphill battle in the lead-up to the April 4 runoff against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas. Johnson finished second on Feb. 28 with 21.63% of the vote compared to Vallas’ 32.9%. 

Endorsements don’t always translate to wins — political popularity doesn’t necessarily transfer. But they do show where the mayoral candidates are finding support.

The two camps have garnered endorsements from different corners — Johnson from mostly progressive organizations and politicians, Vallas from mostly establishment figures and groups.

Johnson was endorsed by CTU and United Working Families before he even announced his campaign. Vallas, backed early on by the Fraternal Order of Police, has endorsements of business groups and veteran members of City Council.

In recent weeks, Johnson has racked up endorsements from Black pastors and national progressive figures like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile, prominent Democratic politicians including former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin have publicly thrown their support behind Vallas.

Both the Johnson and Vallas campaigns have complete lists of endorsements from politicians, unions and other organizations on their websites.

Below are notable endorsements the Sun-Times has reported on so far this election. This list will be updated as more are announced.

Endorsements for Paul Vallas

Endorsements for Brandon Johnson

