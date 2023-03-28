Who has endorsed Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral runoff?
Updating lists of prominent endorsements from key political figures and organizations for each of Chicago’s mayoral runoff candidates.
Endorsements are a cornerstone of political campaigns, and the runoff election for Chicago mayor is no different.
The Sun-Times has reported at least 74 notable endorsements so far for Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with the respective campaigns listing even more.
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is facing an uphill battle in the lead-up to the April 4 runoff against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas. Johnson finished second on Feb. 28 with 21.63% of the vote compared to Vallas’ 32.9%.
Endorsements don’t always translate to wins — political popularity doesn’t necessarily transfer. But they do show where the mayoral candidates are finding support.
The two camps have garnered endorsements from different corners — Johnson from mostly progressive organizations and politicians, Vallas from mostly establishment figures and groups.
Johnson was endorsed by CTU and United Working Families before he even announced his campaign. Vallas, backed early on by the Fraternal Order of Police, has endorsements of business groups and veteran members of City Council.
In recent weeks, Johnson has racked up endorsements from Black pastors and national progressive figures like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile, prominent Democratic politicians including former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin have publicly thrown their support behind Vallas.
Both the Johnson and Vallas campaigns have complete lists of endorsements from politicians, unions and other organizations on their websites.
Below are notable endorsements the Sun-Times has reported on so far this election. This list will be updated as more are announced.
Endorsements for Paul Vallas
- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
- Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan
- Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn
- Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush
- Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce
- Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association
- Illinois Manufacturers’ Association
- Illinois Retail Merchants Association
- Latino Leadership Council
- Rev. William Foster Jr. of Providence Missionary Baptist Church
- Rev. Robert Patterson of Spirit of Truth M.B. Church
- Rev. Stephen Thurston of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
- Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2
- Former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr.
- 8th Ward Ald. Michelle Harris
- 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale
- 17th Ward Ald. David Moore
- 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis
- 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts
- Former Mayoral Candidate Ja’Mal Green
- 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee
- 39th Ward Ald. Samantha Nugent
- 44th Ward Ald.-elect Bennett Lawson
- 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein
- 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares
- Retiring 30th Ward Ald. Ariel Reboyras
- 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.
- Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers
- IBEW Locals 9 and 134
- Plumbers Local 130
- 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea
- 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez
- Former Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson
- Joyce Kenner, former principal Whitney Young Magnet High School
- Former Mayoral Candidate and Retiring 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer
- 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett
- Former CPS Board President Gery Chico
- Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White
- 41st Ward Ald. Anthony Napolitano
- 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins
- 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly
- Retiring 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney
- Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge 7
Endorsements for Brandon Johnson
- Pastor Chris Harris
- Pastor Marshall Hatch Sr. of New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
- Pastor Ira Acree
- Pastor Jonny Miller
- Bishop Eric Thomas
- City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin
- 21st Ward Ald. Howard Brookins
- 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin
- Former Mayoral Candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia
- Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
- U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
- Former Mayoral Candidate Kam Buckner
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
- State Sen. Mattie Hunter
- Former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun
- Personal PAC
- AFSCME Council 31
- 36 members of Chicago’s police district councils
- Bishop Larry Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church
- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
- SEIU Local 1
- Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.
- Anjanette Young, awarded settlement in police raid of her apartment
- 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell
- SEIU Healthcare
- SEIU Local 73
- American Federation of Teachers
- U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill.
- Chicago Teachers Union