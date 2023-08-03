The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023

Emmett Till

News
Now a national monument, Bronzeville church where Emmett Till’s casket lay open gets official sign
Roberts Temple Church, at 40th and State streets, will preserve the site where Till’s body was displayed in an open casket and launched the modern Civil Rights Movement.
By David Struett
 
Artist Germane Barnes stands in front in is installation “Be Careful, I Always Am” at the Emmett &amp; Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, Garden and Theatre located at 6427 South St. Lawrence Avenue in the West Woodlawn during a celebration event honoring Emmett Till’s birthday, Sunday, July 23, 2023.
News
Emmett Till-inspired art installation marks groundbreaking on work to restore his former Woodlawn home
The annual ice cream social to celebrate Emmett Till’s birthday also marked the opening of an interactive art installation, titled “Be Careful, I Always Am,” by Chicago-born artist Germane Barnes.
By David Struett
 
Mamie Till-Mobley beside her son Emmett Till’s casket at his funeral.
Bronzeville
Biden to create Emmett Till national monument at Chicago church where his open casket was displayed
A White House official said Biden will sign a proclamation Tuesday to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Chicago and Mississippi.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Edward Boone Tammy Gibson Denise Yancy Friends of Burr Oak Cemetery lilies
News
Activists push for landmark status at Burr Oak Cemetery, where there are ‘improvements to be made’
More than a decade after scandal hit the historic cemetery, local advocates say there’s still much left to be desired, with wooden markers broken and rain causing Emmett Till’s grave to be constantly submerged.
By Violet Miller
 
Pallbearers carry the casket of Emmett Till through a large crowd gathered outside Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago.
Chicago
Roberts Temple, site of Emmett Till’s funeral, pushed as national historic site
Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, at 40th and State streets, is 101 years old.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The grave marker for Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip. His lynching was a tipping point for the civil rights moment.
Chicago
After death of Emmett Till’s accuser, Chicago-area cousin says, ‘No one now will be’ held accountable
Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. said Thursday, “It is up to all of us to be accountable to the challenges we still face in overcoming racial injustice.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Roy Bryant, far right, and his wife, Carolyn Bryant, sit together in a courtroom in Sumner, Miss. in 1955.
Honoring Black History
Emmett Till accuser dies; Carolyn Bryant Donham was 88
The Mississippi lynching of 14-year-old Till became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement when his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in the Mississippi Delta in August 1955 after witnesses claimed he whistled at a white woman working in a store. Till’s cousin, Patricia Sterling, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to compel the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Banks, to serve an arrest warrant on Carolyn Bryant in the kidnapping that led to the brutal lynching of Till, a Black teenager.
Nation/World
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till’s 1955 kidnapping, lynching
Researchers last year found an unserved search warrant on an accuser connected to the Chicago teen’s torture and death. Till’s cousin wants the warrant served on Carolyn Bryant.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 
Collab_TIDelta_5143_credit_Joel_Maisonet.jpg
Theater
‘Trial in the Delta’ lets audiences see up close how Emmett Till’s killers got away with murder
Focal point of Collaboraction’s court transcript adaptation is the strong ensemble playing slayers, lawyers, witnesses and the teen’s steely mother.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose lynching in 1955 became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.
Other Views
There’s still plenty to say about the Emmett Till story
What prompts me to write is a new book about the Emmett Till story, “A Few Days Full of Trouble,” by Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. and Christopher Benson.
By Elliott Gorn
 
AP22199557549308.jpg
Emmett Till
Emmett Till’s house, Black historical sites to get landmarks funds
The house will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations nationwide that are important pieces of African American history.
By Don Babwin | Associated Press
 
Protests Continue Across The Country In Reaction To Death Of George Floyd
Columnists
Emmett Till case demands simple justice
The original arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham should be served. Justice demands she not evade accountability in Till’s lynching.
By Jesse Jackson
 
Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose lynching in 1955 became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.
Other Views
Serving 1955 arrest warrant in Emmett Till case might not lead to justice
The question for a prosecutor considering possible charges would be whether anything more than headlines would result from an arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham.
By Christopher D. Benson
 
In this file combo photo, John W. Milam, 35, left, his half-brother Roy Bryant, 24, center, who went on trial in Sumner, Miss., Sept. 18, 1955, and charged with the murder of 14-year-old African American Emmett Till from Chicago. Bryant’s wife, Carolyn, is seen right. A team searching for evidence about the lynching of Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his kidnapping in 1955, and relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her.
Chicago
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham — identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document — was discovered last week.
By Jay Reeves | Associated Press and Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 
