Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Oct. 5-7

There are a bunch of free, fun things to do in Chicago this weekend. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

It’s the first weekend of October! Bring on the scary movies, candy and pumpkin-flavored everything, right?

Classic Halloween movies like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Shining” are playing every day this month in Chicago. We rounded them all up for you, so make sure you bookmark it.

If you feel like being outside, the Chicago Marathon is this weekend, too, and it won’t cost you a thing to cheer on the amazing athletes participating this year.

Chicago Marathon – Free

What: It’s the 41st Chicago Marathon and thousands of runners from all over the world will run through 29 of the city’s neighborhoods. Here’s everything you need to know about the Chicago Marathon.

When: Sunday, 7 a.m.

Where: Marathon route.

Go see a scary movie – $9

What: We rounded up all the scary movies playing this month, including “Se7en,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Exorcist” playing this weekend.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours vary.

Where: The Logan Theatre, Music Box Theatre and Patio Theater.

West Town Art Walk – Free

What: Walk around and take in all the visual art, music and fashion during this art walk.

When: Friday, Saturday. Hours vary.

Where: Chicago Ave. between Milwaukee Ave. and Western Ave.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest – Free

What: So many fun activities to do at the Lincoln Park Zoo for Fall Fest including a pumpkin patch, Ferris wheel, corn maze, corn pool and a fun slide.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark Street.

Lincoln Square-Ravenswood Apple Fest – Free

What: Craving apple pie or apple cider? Head over to the Apple Fest this weekend and indulge in everything apple.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Ave. between Lawrence Ave. and Eastwood Ave.

More Sun-Times Guides with things to do

The Grid: Our Sun-Times neighborhood series by Ji Suk Yi with the scoop on things to do including where to eat, drink and shop.

Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide: Everything you need to know about city and suburban farmers markets

Tell us about free and cheap things to do!

We’d love to hear about your suggestions for free and cheap things to do in Chicago. Email us at freeandcheap@suntimes.com and we may include your event in a future story.