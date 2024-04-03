4 Chicago restaurants, chefs among 2024 James Beard Award finalists

Four Chicago restaurants/chefs are among the 2024 finalists for the James Beard Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

The coveted awards, affectionately known as the Oscars of the culinary world, recognize excellence in the hospitality industry coast to coast.

The four finalists were selected from among a near-record 17 Chicago semifinalist nominations announced in January.

This year's local finalists for the prestigious honors, which will be announced at a gala ceremony in Chicago on June 10, are:

Best Chef Great Lakes

Sujan Sarkar, Indienne (Progressive Indian fine dining, , 217 W. Huron; indiennechicago.com)



Jenner Tomaska, Esmé (Ever-changing fine dining tasting menu; 2200 N. Clark; esmechicago.com).

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Anna Posey, Elske (Danish-influenced American contemporary; 1350 W Randolph St.; elskerestaurant.com)

Outstanding Hospitality

Also announced on Wednesday were the 2024 Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian of the Year, and Leadership Awards honorees.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Dr. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale April 9 via the James Beard Foundation website, jamesbeard.org. The event will be livestreamed on Eater.com.

For more information and the full list of finalists, visit jamesbeard.org.