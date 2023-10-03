The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: What’s going on, exactly?

The Chase Claypool Era ends at Halas Hall as the Bears prepare to face the Commanders on Thursday night.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: What’s going on, exactly?
Bears receiver Chase Claypool.

Bears receiver Chase Claypool won’t play against the Commanders on Thursday night.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser explain why Chase Claypool’s Bears days are over and preview Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields and the Bears found an identity — or was it just the Broncos?
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
Bears QB Justin Fields: Chase Claypool ‘messed up’
Bears predictions: Thursday night’s game at Commanders
1st-and-10: A second look at Ryan Poles’ first hire
Bears sign veteran safety Duron Harmon
The Latest
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields and the Bears found an identity — or was it just the Broncos?
The Broncos have the worst defense in football. Fields, until Sunday, was one of the worst quarterbacks in the sport. Both might still be true.
By Patrick Finley
 
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks to the House Chamber ahead of Wednesday’s vote that ousted him as Speaker of the House.
Washington
McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him
The House of Representatives ousted Kevin McCarthy of his powers on a 216-210 vote. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a McCarthy ally, was named speaker pro tempore.
By Lisa Mascaro | AP
 
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears
Bears
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
The Bears gave us the mother of all chokes, the Cubs went and got themselves eliminated, the White Sox took their 100th “L” — and all in about 24 hours. Man, we’re good at being bad.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Green Bay Packers helmet.
NFL
John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers’ ‘G’ logo, dies at age 83
Gordon was an art student at St. Norbert College in 1961 and was working as an assistant for Packers equipment manager Gerald “Dad” Braisher when he was offered the chance to design the team’s logo under then-coach Vince Lombardi, WLUK-TV reported.
By Associated Press
 
Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed in an airplane crash.
NFL
Super Bowl winner Russ Francis dies at 70
Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with fellow aviation enthusiast Richard McSpadden, 63, when their small plane crashed after takeoff from an upstate New York airport.
By Associated Press
 