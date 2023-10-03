Halas Intrigue podcast: What’s going on, exactly?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser explain why Chase Claypool’s Bears days are over and preview Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.
The Latest
The Broncos have the worst defense in football. Fields, until Sunday, was one of the worst quarterbacks in the sport. Both might still be true.
The House of Representatives ousted Kevin McCarthy of his powers on a 216-210 vote. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a McCarthy ally, was named speaker pro tempore.
The Bears gave us the mother of all chokes, the Cubs went and got themselves eliminated, the White Sox took their 100th “L” — and all in about 24 hours. Man, we’re good at being bad.
Gordon was an art student at St. Norbert College in 1961 and was working as an assistant for Packers equipment manager Gerald “Dad” Braisher when he was offered the chance to design the team’s logo under then-coach Vince Lombardi, WLUK-TV reported.
Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with fellow aviation enthusiast Richard McSpadden, 63, when their small plane crashed after takeoff from an upstate New York airport.