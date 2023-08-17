The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 292: Why isn’t Justin Fields playing?

So what will Bears fans see in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during a joint practice with the Colts.

Michael Conroy/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate coach Matt Eberflus’ decision to sit quarterback Justin Fields in Saturday’s game against the Colts.

