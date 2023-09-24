Halas Intrigue podcast: A new low?

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley break down the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Chiefs that capped a terrible week.
New episodes of "Halas Intrigue" will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast's hub page.
Since firing Lovie Smith, the Bears now have the fifth-worst record in the NFL. The Chiefs are No. 1 in the same span.
After insisting they were unaffected by defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation this week, the Bears’ defense laid another egg against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
This is starting to look like another lost season, waiting endlessly and pointlessly for Fields and the Bears to get it together.
