Sunday, September 24, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: A new low?

A perfectly terrible way to end a perfectly terrible week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds tackles Skyy Moore of the Chiefs.

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley break down the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Chiefs that capped a terrible week.

Writers Guild of America members picket Friday outside Netflix studios in Los Angeles.
Movies and TV
Hollywood writers could be back to work soon after tentative deal reached
Actors’ union remains on strike.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates a touchdown against the Bears.
Bears
Bleak outlook for Bears as franchise-worst losing streak hits 13 in loss to Chiefs
Since firing Lovie Smith, the Bears now have the fifth-worst record in the NFL. The Chiefs are No. 1 in the same span.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon catches a touchdown pass as Bears safety Jaquan Brisker defends.
Bears
‘Reality check’ — Bears defense not very good
After insisting they were unaffected by defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation this week, the Bears’ defense laid another egg against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields speaks during a news conference after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.
Bears
New and improved? Winless Bears, QB Justin Fields look awfully familiar in 41-10 loss to Chiefs
This is starting to look like another lost season, waiting endlessly and pointlessly for Fields and the Bears to get it together.
By Jason Lieser
 
Megan Rapinoe leaves the field after the first half of Sunday’s match against South Africa at Soldier Field.
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe says farewell to USWNT with 2-0 win over South Africa at Soldier Field
Rapinoe announced in July that she was retiring after an illustrious career that included a pair of World Cup championships as well as gold and bronze medals in the Olympics.
By Kyle Williams
 