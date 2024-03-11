UChicago Medicine, nurses reach tentative contract to avoid strike

University of Chicago Medicine and its registered nurses reached a tentative agreement Monday, ahead of a planned strike that has since been canceled.

National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United — which represents 2,800 nurses at the health system — said the one-day strike set for Thursday had been canceled after a tentative union contract was reached, the union announced in a statement.

The nurses are set to vote on the new contract Tuesday and Wednesday, the union said.

“Our decision to call a strike forced management to address a number of our outstanding demands at the bargaining table,” said Stephanie Gamboa, a bargaining team member and registered nurse in the dermatology clinic, in the statement. “We’re looking forward to ratifying our new contract, which will improve working conditions for nurses and health care for our patients.”

UChicago Medicine didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Workers had been pushing to have a clinically trained professional weigh in on staffing decisions and to stop having charge nurses, who are in charge of a floor, assigned patients so they can assist other nurses, according to the union .

The unionized healthcare workers had been negotiating for a contract since September, two months before the current contract ended in November, eventually leading to a 97% affirmative vote in February for strike authorization.

This comes about a month after UChicago Medicine laid off 180 staff members citing high labor and supply costs as well as previous overhiring due to the pandemic.