Horoscope for Monday, April 15, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 to 9:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to use Mercury retrograde in your favor. (Take note: Mercury is retrograde in your sign!) Despite the goofy mistakes it can create, today you will make great headway by catching up on old business, wrapping up unfinished situations, and dealing with everything. Good luck!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to do research of any kind because your ability to dig for the past, look through history and find answers to old questions is excellent. You might enlist the help of a friend or a group to do your bidding or assist you in some way. Secrets might be revealed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A discussion with an old friend, someone you haven't seen for a while or perhaps a member of a group, or someone popping up on your radar, might take place today. This discussion might clarify something about the past for you. A platonic friendship might become flirtatious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You look good to others because the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering light. Furthermore, Venus is also at the top of your chart making you appear charming and diplomatic with everyone. Obviously, this is the day to resurrect an old idea and make your pitch. One more time!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Explore past contacts to make headway with plans related to publishing, higher education, medicine or the law because this is possible today. Aside from travel, which will certainly appeal, past contacts can pave the way for you to explore new areas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you can make considerable headway by dealing with paperwork and old red-tape issues that need your attention. Try to wrap up as much as possible with details related to loans, mortgages, inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Just do it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might be involved with ex-partners or friends from the past; however, this will be a good thing because it will benefit you in some way. You might need to establish closure with a situation. Or perhaps you need advice or assistance from this person?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Even though Mercury retrograde has created goofy mistakes, delays and mixed-up communications; nevertheless, today you can use Mercury retrograde to your advantage. Wrap up whatever is on your plate. (You'll be surprised how swiftly everything goes.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Old flames might be back in your world today. This is often titillating and exciting. (Although, not always.) Today you might have an opportunity to practice or hone a technique. You might also revisit a situation with one of your kids. It's a productive day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might make headway on home repairs today or settling old issues with family members. That's because there's a good chance you can pull everything together and tie things up with a bow. You might want to redecorate or entertain at home as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be open to all kinds of discussions. Expect to meet people from your past; and also, to revisit old issues from the past. These encounters might be a good thing, because today Mercury retrograde will help you to get things done!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to wrap up old financial matters, which might range from asking one more time for that raise, or seeking a job where you applied before, or buying something you've been thinking about for a long time. You're ready to act!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emma Thompson (1959) shares your birthday today. You are entertaining and charming, plus, powerful and ambitious. You are intellectually curious and aware of everything going on around you. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it's time to let go of people, places and things that might be holding you back.

