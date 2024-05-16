Horoscope for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful today. Check your bank accounts because something to do with shared property might surprise you, which is why you will have an intense conversation with a sibling, relative or neighbor. Something’s up. Find out what it is.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with friends, partners and spouses might be unpredictable. Almost certainly, someone will surprise you. Meanwhile, you might see new uses for something that you own — new applications. Or you might see a new way to boost your earnings. Good luck.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pet owners should be extra vigilant about their pets to avoid accidents. Meanwhile, your work routine might change due to staff shortages, power outages, equipment breakdowns or late deliveries. If you have to read someone the riot act today,you’re ready!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the classic day for secrets to come out. In fact, these secrets could relate to someone else’s property or their wealth or their salary. Meanwhile, parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Social plans might suddenly change or be canceled.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A discussion with someone will be very powerful. This person could be a friend or a member of a group. Possibly, you are the one carrying the big stick? Meanwhile, your home routine will be interrupted by something. Small appliances might break down. Stock the fridge to be ready for anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. This includes verbal accidents as well as physical accidents. Possibly, you’re distracted because discussions about politics, religion or racial issues are suddenly intense. Easy does it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something is unpredictable. You might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Steer clear of intense discussions about politics and religion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People will surprise you today. Or possibly, you’re the one who will surprise a close friend or partner? This might very well relate to an intense discussion about shared property or something to do with loans or shared expenses. (Money is always a delicate issue.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might attract someone to you who is very powerful and persuasive. They might try to take over the conversation or take charge in some way. Meanwhile, your work routine is interrupted (or possibly your health) in a way that makes you feel frustrated or powerless. Courage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have amazing energy to work hard today to get things done! In fact, you won’t stop until you have reached the level of perfection you hope to achieve. Nevertheless, parents take note: This could be an accident-prone day for your kids. Social plans will change. Be careful to avoid sports accidents and mishaps.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with kids will be very powerful today. Meanwhile, you might want to get a deeper understanding of a romantic relationship. Maybe you need to get a deeper understanding of what motivates you and what you want? It’s a good day to look within yourself to discover what makes you tick.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be mindful today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Meanwhile, discussions with parents or family members will be highly charged, powerful and meaningful. People will express themselves forcefully. Basically, you and others are looking for ways to improve things at home or within the family. (There’s always room for improvement.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin (1978) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and have an extremely focused mind that allows you to go after what you want. You completely embrace whatever interests you. This is a successful year for you because you will reap rewards of your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos, and recognition. Bravo!

