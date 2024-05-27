Horoscope for Monday, May 27, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get up and get dressed because this is a fabulous day to socialize! Unexpected events might catch you off guard. Enjoy the warmth of good friends and fun interactions with groups and organizations. This is a popular day for you, and you’re up for anything!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Surprise opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. If so, this window of opportunity will be brief, which means you will have to act fast. You look great in the eyes of others, especially authority figures. Use this advantage and get out and schmooze!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fun-loving day — no question. You’ll enjoy every chance to travel and spread your wings. In particular, you will love meeting new people and seeing new places. Nevertheless, you are also in a practical, solid frame of mind. Oh yes, this is a win-win day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fun-loving, warm and social day! For starters, a close friend or partner might surprise you. Later in the day, expect a welcome support, even gifts and favors from others. Be receptive and remember to pass on this good fortune to others. Enjoy your day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unexpected related to your health or your job might occur this morning. Nevertheless, this will not hold you back from socializing with close friends and partners, as well as members of the general public because you’re feeling friendly and sociable today! Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents should be mindful this morning because this is a mildly accident-prone time for your kids. Later in the day, others might help you work or organize things. You feel particularly healthy and exuberant today — full of energy! It’s a fun, productive day

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A few surprises at home might keep you on your toes this morning. But very soon, you’re in party mode! Enjoy social outings, barbecues, sports events, picnics, fun activities with kids and entertaining diversions. This is a marvelous day for you to socialize and have fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay flexible this morning because plans might change. Fortunately, you are a playful sign and you can go with the flow. This is a wonderful day to entertain at home because groups including family and friends might congregate. Or you might enjoy the company of family at an event?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Check finances and possessions because something might throw you for a loop this morning. Nevertheless, this day is packed with fun filled opportunities. Enjoy short trips, meeting new faces and seeing new places. Everyone is in a positive frame of mind —including you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This morning you’re excited and restless. Big plans ahead? One thing is certain: somehow, you will come out laughing all the way to the bank today because financial matters, including cash flow and earnings, will favor you. You’ll feel richer and glad of it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning begins with feelings of restlessness and anticipation. Later in the day, when the moon moves into your sign, you are eager to socialize and spread your charm everywhere. After all, who is a better networker than a friendly Aquarian? No one! Go do that voodoo that you do so well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend might surprise you this morning. Or you might meet someone you least expect to encounter. Later in the day, you’ll feel quietly happy and glad to embrace whatever is happening around you. Nevertheless, your personal privacy will be precious.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Bettany (1971) shares your birthday. You are perceptive, creative and energetic. You are also gentle and philosophical. You keep your cool in intense situations. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations literally and internally because it’s a year of building for you. Stay grounded.

