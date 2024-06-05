Horoscope for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 to 4 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful day! Your communications with others will be meaningful because you are positive and upbeat! You’re full of big ideas and ambitious plans. Furthermore, you will express these ideas with determination. “Look out, world!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations, job opportunities or ways to boost your earnings. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Be open to suggestions that sound profitable. Likewise, you might be lucky in seeing new uses for something that you already own.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and the sun are all in Gemini. All hail Gemini! Trust your lucky stars. You might see ways to improve your image in the world or your appearance. You might also improve relations with others because you’re optimistic and confident.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have the advantage today, which is why you’ll be successful working alone or behind the scenes. (This is because something that is hidden or private can benefit you now.) This could be special advice or a hot tip — or a private alliance with someone. Trust your good fortune.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a popular day! You’ll enjoy hanging out with friends, plus groups and organizations. (In particular, you’ll enjoy the company of female friends.) You might be elected to head a group or an organization because you have ideas about how to improve things. “Vote for me!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People notice you and they see as popular, successful and affluent (even if you aren’t). You also exude an aura of power and confidence. Because this is the image you project today, you can use this to your advantage. Ask for what you want. Be bold!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a stellar day for you because you want to do anything that will expand your world. You want thrills, chills and adventure! It’s a wonderful day to learn new things or study. You might also meet fascinating people from other cultures. Check out opportunities in publishing and the media. Speak up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll be successful dealing with financial matters, especially related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with someone else. Whatever transpires will likely be in your favor and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with friends, partners and spouses, as well as members of the general public will be enthusiastic and powerful today. (Possibly, even life-changing because you and others both have something to say.) This is the day for thinking big and expecting something better down the road.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related travel will be a rewarding experience for you today. Many of you will see ways to introduce reforms where you work or come up with better ways of doing things. By extension, you might see ways to improve your health as well. In order to be productive today — work with others, especially groups.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because your creative vibes are heightened, this is the perfect day to explore how to express yourself through the arts or crafts or any medium you choose. You’ll enjoy entertaining. You’ll love to escape on a vacation. Playful activities with children will appeal. This is a fun-loving day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family involvement and entertaining at home will be excellent choices. Likewise, you might want to explore real estate opportunities. You might redecorate where you live, or others might help you to improve your home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Mark Wahlberg (1971) shares your birthday. You are interesting, imaginative, energetic and busy. You get things done. You often juggle many projects and multitask. This year is a time of new beginnings and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to take action!

