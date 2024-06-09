Horoscope for Sunday, June 9, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful not to bite off more than you can chew because there are a few challenges, especially communicating to others. For example, discussions with someone older or someone in authority might go south in a New York minute. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac and today, you might have some financial concerns. Whatever you try to initiate might be blocked by someone else or happenstance. It’s hard to make things go your way. Knowing this, pull back. You can’t push the river.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully because you might find that your actions are blocked by authority figures or that it is difficult to do what you set out to do. Therefore, be more realistic and focus on what you can accomplish. Realign your goals and your expectations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Steer clear of controversial topics because the outcome will be negative. Who needs this? Not you. In fact, because the moon is in your sign for a good part of this day, you will feel quite emotional about things. Later today, disputes about money might arise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t insist on getting your way in discussions with friends and groups because this will be difficult. In particular, financial discussions might be tough. You might not get the practical support you expected. Don’t argue with authority. Accept what’s happening — for today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a tricky day to deal with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. Knowing this ahead of time, don’t push your agenda. This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval. Timing is everything. The stars are not with you today. Furthermore, controversial issues are prickly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Steer clear of important discussions about politics, religion, foreign issues and certain philosophies because this will create an impasse with others. Nothing will be achieved. Likewise, the practical and financial support you might also want will be stalled in the water. Go gently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t ask for handouts or practical or financial support because very likely, the response will be, “Talk to the hand.” Knowing this, wait for another day when the situation will be more favorable. Today it’s tough to talk to bosses and authority figures. (Plus, some people are obsessed.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid arguments with partners and close friends, which might arise because of an older family member or a difficult situation at home. Whatever the case, today requires patience, diplomacy and an ability to understand what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not accomplish much at work because it’s just too difficult. Things are not flowing smoothly. Romantic relationships are challenged, including your relations with your kids. Therefore, pull in your ambitions and deal with a smaller area that is working for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tough day for romance, sports events, social outings as well as fun times with kids because problems and challenges seem to be present. In addition, issues at home seem to be challenging as well. Therefore, take a realistic appraisal of things and do what you can.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents might be an increased responsibility today. Something to do with home and family could be onerous. Discussions with siblings and relatives might also be difficult. Focus on achieving whatever you can do, no matter how small. At least, that’s something.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, activist Michael J. Fox (1961) shares your birthday. You are fiery and passionate, but also gentle. You have strong beliefs that you live by. You’re quick thinking and ready for any challenge. This year is full of exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Be ready to act fast on new opportunities. Travel will expand your world.

