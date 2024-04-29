The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Nation/World

Illinois Holocaust Museum issues statement calling out antisemitism at campus protests

“Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities,” read the statement.

By  Isabel Funk and Violet Miller
   
SHARE Illinois Holocaust Museum issues statement calling out antisemitism at campus protests
The outdoor view of the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum is located at 9603 Woods Dr. in Skokie. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The Illinois Holocaust Museum is aiming to call attention to “the undercurrent of antisemitism” within protests supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement released Sunday, museum describes the protests convulsing campus as “a moment of grave crisis” and says the Holocaust is being used as a political and rhetorical tool. The statement pointed to Columbia University in New York offering hybrid classes for students anxious about being on campus as a “worrisome sign.”

“There is nothing antisemitic about supporting the Palestinians’ rights or demonstrating in support of Palestinians,” the statement said. “But within these protests have been worrisome and persistent examples of antisemitic expression. … Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities.”

Museum CEO Bernard Cherkasov said they’ve noticed a rise in antisemitism as protests have expanded across the country, and as one of the largest Holocaust museum’s in the world, he felt an obligation to speak up.

“Our statement is not about people’s rights to protest, to chant, to support a cause that they believe about,” Cherkasov told the Sun-Times. “Our statement is specific to the undercurrent of antisemitism that is persistent and omnipresent at many of these rallies.”

Cherkasov said many Jewish college students and their parents feel scared because of these sentiments.

"[They] reach out to our museum to help process and understand, and in the hopes that we can educate the broader public about why some of these statements [have] nothing to do with the protests or the freedom of expression but are antisemitic at their core,” he said.

The museum said statements like “From the River to the Sea, Palestine is Arab,” “Students will go home when Israelis go back to Europe, US, etc. (their real homes)” and “All you do is colonize” were “explicitly calling for the murder of these protestors.” Cherkasov said these slogans and signs are not specific to Chicago but have been seen at other protests around the country.

Dan Goldwin, executive director of public affairs for Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, which owns and operates the Hillels in Illinois, said universities need to enforce their own rules regarding encampments.

“First and foremost, people are scared,” he said. “People are scared, they’re angry, and they are looking for elected leaders, university leaders and others to do what’s right.”

Cherkasov identified the phrase “From the river to the sea” as calling for “the elimination of Jews from their national homeland.”

“[They] ignore the history of Jews who have, for thousands of years, identified the same slice of land as their ancestral home and prayed for an end to their exile,” the statement said.

However, Northwestern University’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization supporting the movement for a free Palestine, shared a statement Sunday decrying Zionism as an ideology “that manifests in the theft and devastation of land” and condemning counter-protesters that it said brought “aggression” to the peaceful protest.

“Judaism is an ancient religion of peace and liberation,” the statement read.

Cherkasov added the museum’s founders aimed to build a better future, and calling out antisemitism is a necessary part of that.

“Anyone who’s considering going to those protests, if they see anything antisemitic, if they are hearing anything antisemitic, I hope that they speak out,” Cherkasov said.

Related

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus as protests spread
Columbia protesters say they're at an impasse with administrators, will continue anti-war camp
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities; Northwestern encampment continues for 2nd night
Northwestern students set up pro-Palestinian encampment, joining protesters nationwide
US, 17 other countries call on Hamas to release hostages
Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — hostage with Chicago roots
The Latest
University of Chicago student protesters rally on the Main Quad of campus where a pro-Palestine encampment was set up on Monday.
Israel-Hamas War
University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus as protests spread
Hundreds of University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the Main Quadrangle on Monday, joining groups on over 100 university campuses nationwide in support of Palestinians.
By Jessica Ma and Isabel Funk
 
A CTA train on the tracks.
Transportation
CTA, Metra and Pace could be merged into one transit agency under bill proposed in Springfield
State Sen. Ram Villivalam and state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado are calling for the creation of the Metropolitan Mobility Authority to oversee all public transit operations and replace the RTA.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch (29) celebrates after scoring on a single by Matt Mervis during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Boston.
MLB
MLB uniforms will be modified after complaints from players
“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” a memo from the union to players read. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”
By Associated Press
 
Waukegan’s shoreline is full of environmental hazards, including a coal-power plant, nearby coal ash ponds, four toxic-waste sites and other sources of industrial pollution.
Columnists
Coal ash pollution cleanup will boost Waukegan, other Great Lakes communities
Power plant owners will be forced to clean up their coal ash pollution under new rules recently issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Ben Jealous
 
Shane Waldron
Bears
1st-and-10: Shane Waldron, your table is ready
With No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, proven weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift and a touted rookie in Rome Odunze, it’s up to the Bears’ new offensive coordinator to make it work.
By Mark Potash
 