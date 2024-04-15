Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting

Mayor Brandon Johnson hosted a roundtable on antisemitism with local Jewish and political leaders Monday, but some of those invited skipped the event, saying they wanted the city to take real action.

The forum, held just a week before the Passover holiday, came as antisemitic flyers were found last week in Lincoln Park with a substance that resembled rat poison. Flyers had been found earlier in the neighborhood as well as in Bucktown.

About 20 elected officials and community leaders discussed ways the city can attempt to combat antisemitism, according to Marty Levine, a coordinating committee member of Jewish Voice for Peace Chicago and retired CEO of Jewish Community Centers of Chicago.

“I'm heartened by a willingness to begin that conversation with us,” Levine said. “[And] to not come into a meeting with an answer, but rather begin the conversation about how we can do this better together.”

State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, who is Jewish, noted the diversity of those attending and the importance of engaging a range of groups in tackling problems like antisemitism, which he says is connected to racism and other forms of hate.

“There’s not a monolith here,” Peters said, adding that it was important that there were "Jews of color in the room, particularly Black jews, who are often forgotten or lost. … It gives a unique perspective about our place in America.”

As for those who skipped the meeting , including Ald. Debra Silverstein, Levine said they were making the fight against antisemitism more difficult. He pointed to the recent examples of antisemitism, which he said should unite the community despite disagreements over the war in Gaza.

“That difference doesn't have to keep us from combating antisemitism as it rears its head,” Levine said. “If there is someone who intends on doing harm to Jews, they’re not differentiating between my political strategies and Ald. Silverstein’s.”

Peters said he felt the same, and wished the group that didn’t attend would have brought their perspectives to the table.

“It would've been great to have them there with the mayor ... but I think there will be more opportunities,” he said.

Silverstein, one of three elected officials who boycotted the meeting, said she wanted to see tangible action instead of a discussion.

She said the mayor talking to her would “be a start” given the two haven’t spoken since the city passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, but she also said there was a need to address the city’s Jewish community, who have some “distrust” with the mayor.

“To me, it just feels like this was a hollow offer to try to save face with the Jewish community,” Silverstein told the Sun-Times. “There are a lot of people who should have been invited to the meeting who were not. … We don't want to sit at a roundtable with those people who are anti-Israel.”

She said the key to combating antisemitism was being vocal about it and also tracking hate incidents that don’t quite constitute a crime, which she said would be easier since the City Council passed the “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance in December. The new measure allows people to report those types of incidents through 311.

On Wednesday, Silverstein is set to meet with police, along with alderpersons from wards where antisemitic fliers were dropped and the Anti Defamation League, to hear an update on those investigations.

“We need to start tracking hate incidents, because these incidents are precursors to crime,” Silverstein said.

At the roundtable, Peters and Levine said educating people, especially young residents, was at the forefront of efforts to combat hate. Peters also said restorative justice would play a large role due to its ability to “build relationships” between people who are committing hateful acts and those affected by them.

He and Silverstein both noted the importance of updating anti-hate infrastructure, including local ordinances and other measures.

“It's going to be important for us as a city to organize against antisemitism," Peters said. “Antisemitism isn’t something you can fix with the snap of a finger."

