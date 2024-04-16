The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Caso de sarampión registrado en Cicero es el segundo en los suburbios del Condado de Cook

El caso no tiene conexión alguna con el brote de sarampión en un refugio de migrantes de Chicago, según las autoridades de salud.

By  Mary Norkol
   
measles-cst-012815-1-1.jpg

Un adulto de Cicero ha contraído sarampión, el segundo caso conocido en los suburbios del Condado de Cook.

Archivos AP

Un adulto de Cicero ha contraído sarampión, convirtiéndose en el segundo caso en los suburbios del Condado de Cook este año.

El primer caso de sarampión en los suburbios del Condado de Cook se confirmó a fines de marzo y estuvo relacionado con un brote que comenzó en un refugio para migrantes en el vecindario de Pilsen. Estos son los primeros casos de sarampión reportados en Chicago desde 2019.

El Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Cook (CDPH, por sus siglas en inglés) dijo que no se conoce ninguna conexión entre el caso de sarampión de Cicero y el del refugio para migrantes de Chicago. En todo el estado, hay 64 casos confirmados de sarampión, la mayoría de los cuales están en Chicago.

El caso de Cicero es en un adulto no vacunado que estuvo la semana pasada en el Supermercado Torres, ubicado en el 5310 W. 25th St. en Cicero. Cualquier persona que estuvo en el supermercado en estos horarios podría haber estado expuesta al sarampión: sábado 6 de abril, de 7 a.m. a 4 p.m.; domingo 7 de abril, de 12 p.m. a 9 p.m.; martes 9 de abril, de 9 a.m. a 6 p.m.; o miércoles 10 de abril, de 11 a.m. a 3:30 p.m.

“Las personas que visitaron el supermercado en esos días deben saber que lo más probable es que estén a salvo de contraer sarampión si han recibido previamente dos dosis de la vacuna triple vírica (o MMR, por sus siglas en inglés). Sin embargo, si no están vacunados o presentan síntomas de sarampión, deben llamar inmediatamente a un proveedor de atención de salud para que les haga una evaluación médica”, declaró en un comunicado de prensa la Dra. LaMar Hasbrouck, jefa de operaciones del departamento de salud del condado.

El caso de Cicero se registró en menos de una semana después de que el brote de Chicago disminuyera considerablemente.

La mayoría de los casos se han notificado en niños menores de 5 años. Desde principios de marzo se han administrado en Chicago más de 14,000 dosis de la vacuna contra el sarampión, y el departamento de salud sigue ofreciendo vacunas en los dispensarios y “zonas de aterrizaje” designadas donde llegan los migrantes a la ciudad.

Cualquier persona que no se haya vacunado contra el sarampión corre el riesgo de contraer la infección, que incluye síntomas de erupción cutánea, fiebre alta, tos, secreción nasal y ojos rojos y llorosos. Las personas que estén preocupadas por su posible exposición al sarampión deben ponerse en contacto con un profesional de la salud antes de acudir a un hospital o clínica médica para evitar exponer a otras personas.

