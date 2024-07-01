Franklin Park great-grandmother believes $1 million Lottery win was gift sent by late husband

A Franklin Park woman has won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket she purchased while grocery shopping.

Pamela Arscott, was shopping at Walmart, 1050 N. Rohlwing Road in Addison, when the new Illinois Lottery 50th Anniversary scratch-off tickets “caught her eye.”

She purchased a $10 ticket, put it in her purse and said she forgot about it until the next day.

“I started scratching the ticket and saw I had a matching number for a million dollars,” Arscott said. “I thought it was a mistake. I immediately woke up my daughter. I told her to run out to the store to scan it to double check and make sure it’s real. She got to the store, scanned the ticket, called me and said, ‘It’s real. You’re getting a million dollars, Mom.’”

For selling the ticket, the store in suburban Addison will receive 1% of the prize amount.

Arscott said she felt the win was a gift sent by her late husband, who died in October.

“I have five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren,” she said. “My husband and I were married for 49 years until he passed away in October. He was the breadwinner and took care of all of us. I truly believe this winning ticket is a blessing from him.”

In celebration of its 50th anniversary in July 2024, the Illinois Lottery launched a lineup of Celebration Instant Tickets in May. The tickets include:

