The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture Travel Well

Judge halts foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley's home Graceland

Auction of the Memphis tourist attraction had been scheduled for Thursday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Judge halts foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley's home Graceland
Visitors file into Graceland, home of the late Elvis Presley, in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2017.

Visitors file into Graceland, home of the late Elvis Presley, in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2017.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge on Wednesday halted a foreclosure sale of Graceland, saying Elvis Presley’s estate could be successful in arguing that a company’s attempt to auction the Memphis tourist attraction is fraudulent.

Later Wednesday, a statement from someone who appeared to be a representative of the company said it would drop its claim, which the Presley estate has argued is based on fake documents. Online court records did not immediately show any legal filings suggesting the claim had been dropped.

Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against the proposed auction that had been scheduled for Thursday in Memphis, where the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s former home is located. Jenkins’ injunction essentially keeps in place a previous restraining order issued at the request of Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough.

“Graceland is a part of this community, well-loved by this community and indeed around the world,” the judge said.

A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 13-acre estate posted earlier in May said Promenade Trust, which controls the Graceland museum, owes $3.8 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan. Keough, an actor, inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending said Lisa Marie Presley had used Graceland as collateral for the loan, according to the foreclosure sale notice. A lawsuit filed last week by Keough alleged that Naussany presented fraudulent documents regarding the loan in September 2023.

“Lisa Maria Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments,” Keough’s lawyer wrote in a lawsuit.

Neither Keough nor lawyers for Naussany Investments were in court Wednesday. Keough’s attorney, Jeff Germany, said outside of court that he has not had direct contact with representatives from Naussany.

Naussany filed an unsuccessful motion denying the lawsuit’s allegations and opposing the estate’s request for an injunction.

Related

A statement emailed to The Associated Press after Wednesday’s ruling said Naussany would not proceed because a key document in the case and the loan were recorded and obtained in a different state, meaning that “legal action would have to be filed in multiple states.” The statement, which was sent from an email address listed in court documents, did not specify the other state.

“The company will be withdrawing all claims with prejudice,” the statement said.

The court documents included addresses for the company in Jacksonville, Florida, and Hollister, Missouri. Both were for post offices, and a Kimberling City, Missouri, reference was for a post office box. The business also is not listed in state databases of registered corporations in Missouri or Florida.

Kimberly Philbrick, the notary whose name is listed on Naussany’s documents, indicated that she never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any documents for her, according to the estate’s lawsuit. The judge said the notary’s affidavit included in the lawsuit brings into question “the authenticity of the signature.”

Paul Golden, a lawyer for New York-based Coffey Modica who handles real estate litigation but is not directly involved in the case, said that affidavit and other inconsistencies in the company’s paperwork appeared to be “extremely strong evidence” to support the Presley estate’s position.

Graceland opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982 as a tribute to Elvis Presley, the singer and actor who died in August 1977 at age 42. It draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. A large Presley-themed entertainment complex across the street from the museum is owned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have the best in class experience when visiting his iconic home,” Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a statement.

Next Up In Entertainment
Things to do in Chicago May 23-29: The Mix
Sueños 2024: Qué está permitido llevar, reglas de entrada, opciones de transporte y más
'Babes' stars induce laughter with frank depictions of pregnancy and the challenges of friendship
'Furiosa' is a rousing return to the immersive 'Mad Max' world
Dear Abby: Husband is hanging out with younger women instead of me
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 22, 2024
The Latest
US-health-bird-flu-human-agriculture-epidemic
Health
Michigan farmworker diagnosed with bird flu, becoming 2nd U.S. case tied to dairy cows
The risk to the public remains low, but farmworkers exposed to infected animals are at higher risk, health officials said. As of Wednesday, the virus had been confirmed in 51 dairy herds in nine states.
By Associated Press
 
O'Hare Overhaul Delays
Transportation
More than 2 million Illinois residents to travel Memorial Day weekend
A record number of nearly 1.9 million of them will do so by car, according to AAA.
By Jessica Ma
 
BlueCicada.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
'One in a million' blue-eyed cicadas found throughout Chicago area
One blue-eyed cicada was found in Beverly Sunday on the Southwest Side. A day later, at least two more were found — one in suburban Orland Park and another at the St. James Farm Forest Preserve in Warrenville.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.
La Voz Chicago
Sueños 2024: Qué está permitido llevar, reglas de entrada, opciones de transporte y más
Sueños regresa a Grant Park el 25 y 26 de mayo y traerá a Chicago miles de aficionados a la música. Esto es lo que debes saber si planeas ir.
By Katie Anthony
 
cps.jpeg
Education
CPS expert's remarks that not all instances of sex abuse lead to trauma draws condemnation
In the wake of the expert’s deposition in a case the district later settled for $800,000, State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, introduced a bill this week to protect child sex abuse victims in court.
By Nader Issa
 